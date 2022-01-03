Author KTRome's New Audiobook 'Jesus at My School' is a Heartwarming, Devotional Children's Story Filled With the Divine Words of God to Inspire Young Listeners

NEW YORK - January 3, 2022 - (

)

KTRome, a writer who has been a teacher, principal, tennis coach, and elected school board member, has completed her new audiobook "Jesus at My School": a deeply profound, accessible source of inspiration from God's words that will help children gain a deeper understanding of the world and themselves.

Author KTRomne writes, "When moms and dads or teachers share God's little verses about what happens at school, the children are comforted to know someone knows what's happening and godly problem-solving. The theme, of course, is sharing and caring. It's about a child taking Jesus to school in his or her heart."

Published by Audiobook Network, author KTRome's new audiobook is a thoughtful, devotional story for listeners of all ages. This story is a wondrous creation for toddlers where they can gain important lessons of kindness and faith, using words from Scripture as guidance.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Jesus at My School" by KTRome through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: