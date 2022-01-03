Author D. L. Crager's New Audiobook 'Journey of the Hidden' is a Powerful Coming-of-Age Journey Through the Perilous Amazon, Where Danger Lurks at Every Corner

NEW YORK - January 3, 2022 - (

D. L. Crager, who lives an adventurous life with his wife, Shelly, their kids, and grandchildren in the northwest, has completed his new audiobook "Journey of the Hidden": a gripping tale of survival and strength through a treacherous environment.

This compelling work follows the journey of young Toca, who must travel for a sun season to and from the endless water in order to prove his manhood. He must accomplish the tribe's Katata Ado if he is ever to become chief.

Author D. L. Crager takes listeners into the world of his novel, writing, "'Toca, wake up!' his father, Jucawa, yelled as he pulled up on the edge of the hammock, flipping him out onto the floor of the hut. While still asleep, Toca hit the ground hard. 'Get ready for your ceremony! The chief will be waiting at the tribal hut for you when the sun rises over the mountaintops. Your mother is fixing your last meal before you finally leave us,' Jucawa said with an eager smirk, looking down at him."

Published by Audiobook Network, author D. L. Crager's new audiobook is an intriguing addition to the author's published works. The story follows Toca and Shana, a young girl he meets along the way, as they face many surprising and life-threatening situations throughout the long and tiring journey, naturally causing them to grow close and mature, becoming adults. Nearing the end as they get close to the hidden valley, the two struggle to make it as they encounter a substantial obstacle that could change the course of everything.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Journey of the Hidden" by D. L. Crager through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

