French TV Production: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

The French TV Production Market is over €2.5bn in size. The development of new forms of entertainment such as gaming and other interactive content on smartphones, tablets and other platforms, has led to fall in TV viewing levels, with the effect being greatest amongst younger generations. The traditional networks and their main channels (France Televisions / France 2 and TF1 / TF1) are the most important customers. However they have lost viewing share to smaller DTT channels with a specific niche focus and the Pay-TV segment, which is strong in France. The combined share of the top four channels has fallen from 79% in 2006 to 53% in 2016. French TV was traditionally strong in non-scripted with some major reality TV shows, such as Secret Story, taking high viewing shares. In the last few years, there has been a significant shift in emphasis towards scripted, with large investments in big productions, such as Versailles, commissioned by Canal+, and Marseille, commissioned by Netflix. New revenue models have continued to develop with the proportion of programme funding from the initial broadcaster decreasing as a consequence.

The leading broadcasters, in particular France Televisions, retain large in-house production operations. The leading independents include Banijay, Lagardere and Newen. Endemol Shine has lost ground following the end of its exclusive arrangement with TF1



Market growth is likely with stronger forecast economic performance expected to support growth in TV advertising, overall TV industry revenue and, hence, production spending.

