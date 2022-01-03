Nordic TV Production: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:59:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- This report focuses on the Nordic TV Production Markets: Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.



This report focuses on the Nordic TV Production Markets: Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. It describes the market, quantifies its size and describes key trends. The report contains historical growth rates and Apex Insight's forecasts for the market which are based on its analysis of historical trends and growth drivers.



Key trends and drivers reported on and analysed include levels of TV viewing, impact of the development of new platforms such as OTT / IPTV, television industry revenue (advertising spending, licence fee trends, pay-TV subscriptions) and events at key channels.



The competitive landscape section identifies the leading production companies, profiles them and comments on trends such as market consolidation and the growth of the super-indies, development of content distribution models, deficit funding and exploitation of new revenue sources such as digital rights.



The Nordic TV Production Market is over €1.3bn in size with Sweden being the largest individual market, followed by Denmark. Overall TV industry revenues are high relative to population with high licence fees (other than in Finland) and large pay-TV segments. The development of new forms of entertainment such as gaming and other interactive content on smartphones, tablets and other platforms, has led to fall in TV viewing levels, which were already lower than elsewhere in Europe, with the effect being greatest amongst younger generations. Broadcasting regulations are strict with significant restrictions on advertising, in particular that aimed at children.

The leading international operators, such as Banijay, Endemol Shine, FremantleMedia and Warner, are present in the Nordic markets along with some significant regional players, such as Nice (owned by MTG) and Yellow. The national broadcasters have traditionally been major producers of content but there have been significant moves to outsource more production in recent years



Apex Insight expects the markets to perform more strongly in the next few years than in the recent past as problems at certain broadcasters are overcome and government actions, such as the privatisation of TV2 in Denmark and the rebate announced by the Finnish government, have a positive impact.

