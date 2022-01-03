Italian TV Production: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:56:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Italian TV Production Market is over €1.5bn in size. TV viewing in Italy has consistently been high with levels above those elsewhere in Europe.



This report focuses on the Italian TV Production Market. It describes the market, quantifies its size and describes key trends. The report contains historical growth rates and Apex Insight's forecasts for the market which are based on its analysis of historical trends and growth drivers. Key trends and drivers reported on and analysed include levels of TV viewing, performance of broadcasters, impact of the development of new platforms such as OTT / IPTV, television industry revenue (advertising spending, licence fee trends, pay-TV subscriptions). The competitive landscape section identifies the leading production companies, profiles them and comments on trends such as market consolidation and the growth of the super-indies, development of content distribution models, deficit funding and exploitation of new revenue sources such as digital rights.



The Italian TV Production Market is over €1.5bn in size. TV viewing in Italy has consistently been high with levels above those elsewhere in Europe. However, levels have fallen back in the last couple of years given the growth of other media formats in particular, smartphones. The two major public broadcasting groups in Italy, RAI, the publicly-funded broadcaster, and Mediaset, which is privately owned, are the key customers accounting for the majority of production spending. While Mediaset has seen its performance improve in recent years, RAI has seen changes of management as financial targets have been missed, which has impacted its commissioning behaviour. Two recently launched channels, TV8 and Nove, are increasing in importance.

The Italian production industry can be divided into four segments with several of the leading companies being aligned with one or other of the main networks:

– International groups which are independent of either of the main broadcasters and which supply a range of customers,

– Larger companies which work mainly or wholly for RAI.

– Larger companies in which Mediaset has a shareholding and which work mainly or wholly for it

– Small companies which produce just one or two shows.

The market is relatively consolidated compared to those elsewhere in Europe.



The outlook for the market appears more favourable than in recent years with forecasts of stronger GDP performance likely to support TV advertising revenue growth. However, the ongoing unsettled situation at RAI continues to act as a drag on the market.

