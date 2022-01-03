German TV Production Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:50:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- This report focuses on the German TV Production Market. It describes the market, quantifies its size and describes key trends.



This report focuses on the German TV Production Market. It describes the market, quantifies its size and describes key trends.

The report contains historical growth rates and our forecasts for the market which are based on analysis of historical trends and growth drivers.

Key trends and drivers reported on and analysed include levels of TV viewing, impact of the development of new platforms such as OTT / IPTV, television industry revenue (advertising spending, licence fee trends, pay-TV subscriptions) and the recent Spanish channel mergers.

The competitive landscape section identifies the leading production companies in the market, profiles them and comments on trends such as market consolidation and the growth of the super-indies, development of content distribution models, deficit funding and exploitation of new revenue sources such as digital rights.

