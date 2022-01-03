US Parcels Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:48:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report covers the US parcels market in depth. Apex Insight's definition of the parcels market includes revenue arising from domestic and outbound international parcels.



The report covers the US parcels market in depth. Apex Insight's definition of the parcels market includes revenue arising from domestic and outbound international parcels. Inbound international deliveries are not included in our market size as, for most carriers, their revenue is attributed to their country of origin.

It includes business-to-business, business- to- consumer and consumer consigned parcels. Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators, but most deliver parcels up to various weights approaching 70 pounds (31.5 kg). All service levels are included (time definite and deferred). Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same day courier and contract logistics are excluded.



It segments the market by domestic vs. international.



The report includes:

– Description of the market and the key trends which are shaping it

– Historical and forecast market size and growth covering the period from 2012-2022. Market information is quoted in value and volume terms.

– Analysis of drivers of market growth

– Competitive landscape comparing the performance of the main carriers present in the market and profiling them and other leading market participants.

