South East Asia Parcels Market: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:45:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report covers the parcels markets in the six leading countries in the region (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam). Together they account for 96% of regional GDP and 88% of the population.



The report includes:

– Description of each parcels market and the key trends which are shaping it including the country's transport infrastructure and the growth of online retail

– Review of the range of carriers operating in each country, focusing on their positioning, services, coverage and, where available, performance information.

– Summary of the activity of the integrators (UPS, FedEx, DHL) in each country

– Review of market context which identifies the leading retailers and marketplaces in each country

– Historical market size and growth covering the period from 2012-2017

– Apex Insight's market forecasts from 2018-22

– Analysis of drivers of market growth.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

