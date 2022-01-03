Global Postal Operators: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:33:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- Postal operators are largely still organised along national lines. However, given the need for expansion away from declining letter mail business.



Global postal operators are experiencing major changes in their traditional businesses, in particular:

– Decreases in mail volumes and revenues from ongoing e-substitution leading to more processes and transactions formerly carried out by mail switching to electronic formats.

– Increases in parcels volumes from the growth of online retail



At the same time many operators are facing considerable pressure to reduce the costs of operations, such as by reducing mail delivery service levels or rationalising post office networks by closing lightly-used outlets in rural areas and relocating those in large, expensive urban sites. However, their freedom to reduce costs is typically limited by regulation, which requires them to maintain a certain universal service level.



In response to these challenges – and opportunities – many postal operators are looking to diversify their activities away from dependence on falling mail volumes. However:

– They are all starting from different places regarding their own domestic market conditions, constraints and opportunities

– They are each following their own strategies with varying degrees of success and fortune in execution.



Postal operators are largely still organised along national lines. However, given the need for expansion away from declining letter mail business, an increased level of international consolidation, along the lines of PostNord combining the Swedish and Danish post offices, is a possibility.



Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-92742



What does the Global Post Offce Benchmarking report cover?



The report benchmarks the postal operators of the 10 largest global economies:



1. United States Postal Service (USPS)

2. China Post

3. Japan Post

4. Deutsche Post (Germany)

5. Royal Mail Group (UK)

6. La Poste (France)

7. India Post

8. Poste Italiane (Italy)

9. Brazil Post

10. Canada Post



The report contains:

– Analysis of relevant market trends

– The benchmarks, which cover 33 different metrics grouped into the categories of Scale, Performance, Growth, International Diversification and Business Diversification, each accompanied by commentary and interpretation

– Overall rankings, based on the benchmark scores.

– Case studies of seven of the leading operators, reviewing their context, performance and strategy in detail



The global postal operators covered by case studies are:



1. USPS

2. Japan Post

3. Deutsche Post

4. Royal Mail Group

5. La Poste

6. Poste Italiane

7. Canada Post.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Postal Operators: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030 appeared first on Comserveonline.