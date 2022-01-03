Global Parcel Shops and Locker Networks: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:27:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- This report focuses on retail collection points, i.e. parcel shops and parcel locker networks, worldwide.
This report focuses on retail collection points, i.e. parcel shops and parcel locker networks, worldwide. It gives a detailed view of networks currently in operation, the historical growth of location numbers and sets out realistic scenarios for future growth. It includes profiles of:
48 leading networks including Hive Box, InPost and DHL Pakstation
13 locker manufacturers including KEBA, TZ and Zhilai
Our forecast scenario for growth in the number of outlets and the revenue that they generate is supported by analysis of the key drivers of growth – in particular online retail spend and its share of total retail spend – setting out historical changes and available forecasts, by country.
There is also an appendix describing other last mile delivery methods such as in-boot delivery, courier networks and drone delivery.
Parcel shops are staffed outlets, most commonly convenience stores or other shops with long opening hours, including florists, petrol stations and other outlets.
Secure locker banks are generally found in places which are accessible from early until late and are able to provide an adequate level of security, such as railway stations, supermarket car parks and petrol station forecourts.
These networks are now being rolled-out rapidly in most countries worldwide, to increase consumer convenience and reduce delivery costs. A high proportion of the population is now within a short travel time of one or more such locations.
The networks have the potential to offer benefits to a range of different parties including consumers, parcel carriers, internet retailers, field service companies and site hosts by providing a combination of increased convenience and lower costs.
What does the database contain?
Database Fields:
– Network Name
– Country
– Region
– Website
– Owner
– Operation type (locker, parcel shop)
– Solution partner (e.g. locker manufacturer)
– Number of locations
– Transport partners
– Location partners (e.g. where shops or lockers are based)
– Customers (e.g. retailers)
– Business model (open vs closed)
– Notes (other information).
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
