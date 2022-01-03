European Parcels: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 05:25:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- This is an Excel workbook which contains Apex Insight's estimates for revenue and volume by carrier for Europe overall and for eight of the leading European Parcels markets.



The sheet gives revenue and volume by year for the years 2014-2017 inclusive for:

Each of the leading markets plus Other and Total Europe

Each of the top 6-8 carriers within each market

Data is presented in figures and in graphical form.

The figures are based on:

Actual volume and revenue figures provided by carriers themselves

Figures produced by government and regulatory bodies

Insights from interviews Apex Insight has carried out in the sector

Insights from press reports and other published sources

Apex Insight's analysis of the above data sources

While the figures represent our best estimates, we note that there is inevitably a margin of error associated with those which have not been provided directly by the carriers concerned. We do not accept any responsibility for errors or inevitable inaccuracies and clients use the figures at their own risk.

