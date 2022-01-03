TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Upcoming Changes to the Board of Directors

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2022) - TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGL TGL TGA ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces changes to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors.
CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Appointment of Jennifer Kaufield
TransGlobe is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Ann Kaufield (nee Smith) of Calgary, Alberta as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective January 1, 2022.
Ms. Kaufield (age 54) is an independent businesswoman with over 30 years of experience in private and public corporations both domestic and international, bringing a wealth of diversified experience to her role at TransGlobe.
Ms. Kaufield's successful career includes her position as Chief Financial Officer of Titanium Corporation Inc., as well as public companies with global market footprints in both the mining and technology sectors.
Ms. Kaufield holds a Bachelor of Administration, Accounting from St. Francis Xavier University and Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Public Accountant (CPA) designations.
Ms. Kaufield currently holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships over the last five years:
Current Directorships (Private and Not-for Profit)
- Resicare Society of Calgary
- Summer Haven Home Owners Association
Ms. Kaufield will stand for election at the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022.
Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment under Schedule 2(g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Retiring Director Mr. Steven Sinclair
As part of the Company's Board of Directors succession plan, Mr. Steven Sinclair has chosen to retire from the Board and will not stand for election at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Sinclair is a long serving director who joined TransGlobe in March 2017. During his time with TransGlobe, Mr. Sinclair has chaired the Audit Committee and has been a member of the Compensation, Human Resources and Governance Committee.
Mr. Sinclair will continue with the Board of Directors of TransGlobe until May 11, 2022 to provide an orderly transition of his role of Audit Committee Chair to Ms. Kaufield.
Statement from David Cook, Chair of the Board
"On behalf of the TransGlobe Energy Board of Directors, I warmly welcome Ms. Jennifer Kaufield and look forward to working with her. Jennifer will be a strong addition to our suite of Directors. Mr. Steven Sinclair has consistently been a valuable contributor over the past five years. Upon Steve's departure later in 2022 we will miss his perspective, but wish him success in his future pursuits."
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cashflow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
For further information, please contact:
TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO
+1 403 264 9888
investor.relations@trans-globe.com
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associates
Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels
+1 403 618 8035
darren@tailwindassociates.ca
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Toby Gibbs
+44(0) 20 7408 4090
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108679
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.