Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market 2022 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market Report
The healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2022–2027.
In 2021, disinfectants accounted for the major share in the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market. These disinfectants are projected to have the highest incremental and absolute growth, during the forecast period. Bell International Laboratories, a cosmetics manufacturer, increased the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. IoT application in the healthcare industry helps incorporate the benefits of IoT technology and cloud computing, enabling transmitting a patient's data from medical devices and numerous sensors to a given network in healthcare. IoT-based sanitizer stations were set up across healthcare facilities, including clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period:
• Advancement of IoT Assisted Smart Devices
• Rising Initiatives and Growing Awareness for Maintaining Personal Hygiene
• Growing Supply of Sanitizers by Manufacturers
• Growing Burden of Healthcare Acquired Infections
• Ramp-up Production of Disinfectants & Sanitizers by Vendors
• Introduction of Modern Disinfection Technologies
THE HEALTHCARE DISINFECTANTS & SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by
• Product Type
• Form
• Composition
• End-users
• Geography
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
• The global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market by product includes disinfectants and sanitizers. Disinfectants are projected to have the highest incremental and absolute growth, respectively, during the forecast period.
• The global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market by form includes liquid, gel, and others. The liquid is anticipated to witness the highest incremental and absolute growth of around 87%.
Market Segmentation by Product
• Disinfectants
• Sanitizers
Market Segmentation by Form
• Liquid
• Gel
• Others
Market Segmentation by Composition
• Alcohol-based
• Quats
• Chlorine
• Others
Market Segmentation by End User
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• Europe is dominating the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market, majorly contributing to the growing burden of HAIs, raising awareness for disinfection and sanitization, rising healthcare expenditure, and outbreaks of epidemics or pandemics technological advancements in disinfecting and sanitizing devices, and a growing presence of prominent market players.
• The strong presence of established players offering products widely effective against many microbes and the COVID-19 virus is the major reason for the high uptake of disinfectants and sanitizers in North America.
Market Segmentation by Geography
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Netherlands
o Belgium
o Poland
• North America
o US
o Canada
• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia
o South Korea
o Philippines
o Singapore
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
o Colombia
• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o Iran
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
VENDOR ANALYSIS
• By the advent of COVID-19, key players delivered high sales growth, largely resulting from increased demand for disinfecting & sanitization products in the international market.
• Several key, and emerging players have developed healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers with compositions that meet US OSHA Hazard Communication Standard and other regulatory clearances
Prominent Vendors
• 3M
• Kimberly-Clark
• Reckitt Benckiser
• Ecolab
• The Clorox Company
• STERIS
• GOJO Industries
Other Prominent Vendors
• 2XL
• Acuro Organics
• Angelini Pharma
• B.Braun Melsungen
• Becto
• Best Sanitizers
• Bio-Chem
• BODE Chemie GmbH
• Brulin
• Buckeye International
• Cantel Medical
• Cardinal Health
• CarrollCLEAN
• Cetylite
• Cipla
• Cleenol Group
• Coloplast
• Contec
• CoreTex Products
• Diversey Holdings
• Dreumex
• Dynarex
• EcoHydra Technologies
• Fluid Energy Group
• GAMA Healthcare
• GESCO Healthcare
• Henkel
• Hygiene-Konzepte
• Himalaya Wellness Company
• Kutol
• Lion
• Lonza
• Medalkan
• Medline Industries
• Metrex Research
• Micro-Scientific
• Multi-Clean
• P&G (Procter & Gamble)
• Pal International
• Parker Laboratories
• PDI
• Pharmax
• Ruhof
• SC Johnson
• Swiss Pharmax
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Unilever
• UPS Hygiene
• Whiteley
• Zep
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market?
2. What is the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market growth?
3. What are the factors driving the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market?
4. Who are the key players in the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market?
5. Which segment accounted for the largest healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market share?
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.