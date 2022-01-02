Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market 2022 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 01:54:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2022–2027.



In 2021, disinfectants accounted for the major share in the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market. These disinfectants are projected to have the highest incremental and absolute growth, during the forecast period. Bell International Laboratories, a cosmetics manufacturer, increased the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. IoT application in the healthcare industry helps incorporate the benefits of IoT technology and cloud computing, enabling transmitting a patient's data from medical devices and numerous sensors to a given network in healthcare. IoT-based sanitizer stations were set up across healthcare facilities, including clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period:



• Advancement of IoT Assisted Smart Devices

• Rising Initiatives and Growing Awareness for Maintaining Personal Hygiene

• Growing Supply of Sanitizers by Manufacturers

• Growing Burden of Healthcare Acquired Infections

• Ramp-up Production of Disinfectants & Sanitizers by Vendors

• Introduction of Modern Disinfection Technologies



THE HEALTHCARE DISINFECTANTS & SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Product Type

• Form

• Composition

• End-users

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market by product includes disinfectants and sanitizers. Disinfectants are projected to have the highest incremental and absolute growth, respectively, during the forecast period.

• The global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market by form includes liquid, gel, and others. The liquid is anticipated to witness the highest incremental and absolute growth of around 87%.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Disinfectants

• Sanitizers



Market Segmentation by Form

• Liquid

• Gel

• Others



Market Segmentation by Composition

• Alcohol-based

• Quats

• Chlorine

• Others



Market Segmentation by End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



• Europe is dominating the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market, majorly contributing to the growing burden of HAIs, raising awareness for disinfection and sanitization, rising healthcare expenditure, and outbreaks of epidemics or pandemics technological advancements in disinfecting and sanitizing devices, and a growing presence of prominent market players.

• The strong presence of established players offering products widely effective against many microbes and the COVID-19 virus is the major reason for the high uptake of disinfectants and sanitizers in North America.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Philippines

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Iran

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR ANALYSIS



• By the advent of COVID-19, key players delivered high sales growth, largely resulting from increased demand for disinfecting & sanitization products in the international market.

• Several key, and emerging players have developed healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers with compositions that meet US OSHA Hazard Communication Standard and other regulatory clearances



