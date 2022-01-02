Hematology Testing Market 2022 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 01:53:01 / Comserve Inc. / -- The hematology testing market size was valued at USD 3,384.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,409.22 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period



HEMATOLOGY TESTING MARKET OVERVIEW



The growth of the market can be attributed to the high prevalence/incidence of several acute, chronic, and infectious diseases, especially blood-related ailments. An increased number of programmed parameters in the hematology analyzers have increased their scope of usage in various new health condition diagnostics. The conventional methods are very expensive for the rare blood-related disorders in the market. There is a huge scope for hematology testing in the new disease conditions.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hematology testing market –



• Artificial Intelligence in Hematology Testing

• Increase in Demand for Point of Care Hematology Testing

• Technological Advancements in Hematology Testing

• Increased Adoption of Telehealth

• Increasing Product Launches

• Integration of Flow-Cytometry with Hematology Analysers

• Increasing Blood Transfusions & Donations



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• At least once in a lifetime, 70% of the population will undergo the CBC test. The scope of CDC is increasing for various new diagnostics. This will drive the market largely.

• Due to the shortage of physicians and other benefits through the telehealth platforms, the hospitals are largely adopting telehealth. This scenario has a major impact on the hematology market. The doctors prescribe the tests, the patients are preferring to undergo tests in the nearby smaller diagnostic labs or physician offices and share the results in the telehealth platform.



HEMATOLOGY TESTING MARKET SEGMENTS



The hematology pumps market research report has the following segmentation



• Product

• Analyzer Part

• Analyzer volume

• Tests

• End-user

• Geography



HEMATOLOGY TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION



• The usage of 5-part hematology analyzers is increasing because there is a huge demand for automated analyzers which provides the readymade results for various programmed parameters required in the lab.

• Routine hematology tests performed are increasing over time. The parameters checked in the routine hematology tests are used for various health conditions. Development in technological advancements has led to an understanding of the relationship between routine tests and various disease indications. This has increased the number of routine tests performed in the world.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Consumables

• Analyzer



Market Segmentation by Analyzer-Part

• 5&6 Part

• 3-Part



Market Segmentation by Analyzer-Volume

• Small & Medium Volume

• High Volume



Market Segmentation by Tests

• Routine

• Speciality



Market Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Standard Laboratory

• Blood Banks

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



• North America: The demand is mainly growing across the professional healthcare settings to treat the rising patient population. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of various blood-related disorders such as anemia, sickle cell disease, and thalassemia, especially in the US and Canada as well as the growing requirement for hematology testing is boosting the demand for hematology analyzers and consumables.

• Europe: The demand for advanced and fully automated hematology analyzers is expected to increase due to the rise in the prevalence of the target population requiring hematological tests, increased focus on technological advancements, the shift towards automation in hematology analyzers.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the hematology testing market are Abbott, Boule Diagnostics, Horiba, Sysmex, Shenzhen Mindray, Siemens Healthiness, NIHON KOHDEN, Diatron, Danaher.



Key Vendors



• Abbott

• Boule Diagnostics

• Horiba

• Sysmex

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

• Siemens Healthineers

• Nihon Kohden

• Diatron

• Danaher



Other Prominent Vendors



• Alpha Scientific

• Agappe Diagnostics

• Analyticon Biotechnologies

• Balio Diagnostics

• B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY

• Biosystems

• Bioway Biological Technology

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Clindiag Systems

• Contech Medical Systems

• Convergent Technologies

• CPC Diagnostics

• CPM Scientifica

• Diagon

• DIRUI

• Drucker Diagnostics

• Erba Diagnostics

• EDAN Instruments

• F.Hoffmann-La Roche

• Genrui Biotech

• High Technology

• Shenzhen Landwind Medical

• Linear Chemicals

• Maccura Biotechnology

• Meril Life Sciences

• Norma

• SFRI

• Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology

• Shenzhen iCubio Biomedical Technologies

• SHENZHEN PROKAN ELECTRONICS

• SPINREACT

• Trivitron Healthcare

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size of the hematology testing market?

2. What are the latest trends in the global hematology diagnostic market?

3. Which region has the highest share in the hematology testing market?

4. Who are the end-users in the hematology testing market?

5. Who are the key players in the hematology testing market?

