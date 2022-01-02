Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market 2022 Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 01:23:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Vaccine Storage and Packaging market was valued at USD 3,544.28 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5,661.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.12%



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market Report



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the vaccine storage and packaging market-



• Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

• Improvement in storage infrastructure

• Continuous technological advancements in cold chain facilities

• Improvement in the quality of the packaging material

• Increased production capacity of vaccines by key manufacturers

• Impact of growing government initiatives to promote immunization & its awareness



VACCINE STORAGE AND PACKAGING MARKET OVERVIEW



The COVID-19 outbreak has led to intensifying demand for vaccines to fight the disease; thus, it has contributed to the growth of the global vaccine storage & packaging market. With the utilization of technology, the disruptors and innovators are reimaging the daily lives of the past few decades. The influence of technology on the cold chain logistics industry is equally intense. Automations at the coldest temperature is an innovation that has provided ease to the vaccine storage process. The prevalence of COVID-19 has provided vast opportunities to the vaccine freezers, refrigerators, ampoules, vials, and other packaging material providers. COVID-19 has enabled the key vaccine players to partner with the key vendors in the vaccine storage equipment market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• To promote the importance of immunization among people, the government is organizing vaccination camps, public conferences, and immunization programs in collaboration with several players. WHO provides knowledge and assistance to immunization programs worldwide, contributing to the market's demand throughout a rapidly evolving situation.

• Technological advancements such as RFID tags, BFS technology, temperature monitoring devices, etc., are improving the penetration of the global vaccine storage and packaging industry.

• Due to the emergence of COVID-19, the demand for vaccine storage equipment increased significantly. These vaccines have specific cold storage requirements that should not be too cool or too hot to maintain the vaccine's potency.

• The sudden onset of covid-19 gave significant growth opportunities for manufacturers offering packaging and storage solutions for the vaccine supply chain. With the immunization process happening globally in many countries, vendors need to prioritize and manufacture products required for packaging and storage of a wide range of covid-19 vaccines to have a good and efficient supply chain between vaccine manufacturers and vaccine administrators.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present vaccine storage and packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



VACCINE STORAGE AND PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTS



The vaccine storage and packaging market report has the following segments



• Type

• End-User

• Geography



VACCINE STORAGE AND PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION



• Product Type

o In 2020, the global vaccine packaging industry by vials accounted for a revenue share of 41.68%. The most used material for packaging vaccines is borosilicate glass vials because of their unresponsiveness nature. As the demand for vaccines increases, the vial manufacturers are also increasing their production and are implementing advancements in vaccine packaging.



• End-User

o The increasing use of drugs in laboratory procedures provides an excellent opportunity for pharmaceutical refrigerators and freezers to develop their markets. Research institutions will be one of the most targeted segments of the pharmaceutical refrigerator and freezer market.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



• Europe: The rising number of vaccines manufactured, increasing acceptance and awareness among the population, increasing demand for COVID-19 vaccine, and growing government initiatives are propelling the demand for the global vaccine storage and packaging industry in Europe.

• North America: With an increasing number of newborns in the region, the need for immunization is arising. The US government supports many public agencies and programs that are involved in vaccine-related activities. Each year, they spend hundreds of millions of dollars to research new and improved vaccines. These factors are propelling the market demand.

• APAC: The rise in new coronavirus cases impacted patients in mid-2021 has once again highlighted the need to accelerate and expand vaccination programs in the Asia-Pacific region, which will fuel the market growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS



• One of the key vendors, Gerresheimer, acquired Swiss technology company Sensile Medical in 2018, which has contributed to the inorganic growth in the company.

• COVID-19 provided significant growth opportunities for manufacturers offering packaging and storage solutions. Vendors should prioritize and manufacture products required for the packaging of COVID-19 vaccines to have a good and efficient supply chain.

• FedEx provides specialized and temperature-controlled packaging services to its healthcare logistics customers with fast, reliable, and secure deliveries.



Key Vendors

• Arctiko

• Gerresheimer

• Panasonic Healthcare

• Schott AG

• Stevanato Group

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other Prominent Vendors

• American Biotech Supply

• B Medical Systems

• Chongqing Zhengchuan

• Cognex

• Cole-Parmer

• Corning

• Desco Medical India

• DHL

• DWK Life Sciences

• Eppendorf

• EVERmed SRL

• FedEx

• Haier Biomedical

• Helmer Scientific

• Nipro

• Philipp Kirsch

• SGD Pharma

• SM Pack

• Softbox Systems

• Rockwell Industries

• United Parcel Service

• Vestfrost Solutions

• Qorpak

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the global vaccine storage and packaging market?

2. What is the vaccine storage & packaging market growth?

3. Who are the key players in the vaccine storage and packaging industry?

4. What are the driving factors and opportunities in the vaccine storage & packaging industry?

5. Which segment accounted for the largest share in the vaccine storage and packaging market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

