Immunotherapy Drugs Market 2022 Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association and Key Drivers Analysis to 2026

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report



The major factor responsible for growth in the immunotherapy drugs industry is an increase in demand for outsourcing the manufacturing of immunotherapy drugs by several biopharmaceuticals and biotechnological companies and resistance against conventional treatments. Major key players and other prominent vendors engaged in the immunotherapy drugs domain are constantly focussing on product launches, product approvals, R&D activities, and expanding their organic growth.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global immunotherapy market during the forecast period:

• Next-generation immunotherapies

• COVID-19 as a catalyst

• Investment in research & development activities

• Mergers & acquisitions

• Surge of CAR-T therapies



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The emergence of various diseases in developing countries is propelling the usage of monoclonal antibodies, demanding the introduction of newer immunotherapies and creating opportunities for the market.

• Cancer immunotherapy drugs revolutionized in cancer therapies that have begun to shift curve of cancer patients by increasing their lifespan.

• The increasing immunotherapy drugs pipeline coupled with the emergence of the pandemic has scaled up the production of medicines.

• By product, the adoptive cell therapy segment is expected to witness absolute growth of 1280% during the forecast period.

• The recent trend of mergers and acquisitions is boosting the growth of the immunotherapy drugs industry. For instance, Bristol-Myers Squibb's one of most recent and high-value transactions was the acquisition of Celgene in January 2018.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global immunotherapy drugs market and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



GLOBAL IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET SEGMENTATION



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Product

• Application

• Geography



GLOBAL IMMUNOTHERAPY MARKET SEGMENTS



• The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the high share of 72.6% of the global immunotherapy drugs market in 2020. Significant advances in the field, notably, and the unprecedented results obtained using monoclonal antibodies that attach themselves to lymphocytes. This restores their functioning toward tumor cell and thus create a defense for the body against cancer.

• The autoimmune diseases segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020. It is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 23.95 billion with 33% absolute growth during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), including autoimmune and auto-inflammatory diseases.

• In 2020, the cancer segment accounted for the highest market share of 45.33%. Immunotherapies in oncology have been widely popularized by developing curative therapies, such as CAR T-cell. However, developing personalized therapies such as CAR T-cell to treat various types of cancers may pose significant challenges, such as educating medical personnel regarding the procedures and creating a convenient process for engineering T-cells of the patients and infusing them.



Segmentation by Product

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Immune System Modulators

• Car T-Cell Therapies

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Cancer

• Auto Immune & Inflammatory Disease

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



• North America: North America has the highest share among all the regions and is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 105% during the forecast period. The rise in the immunotherapy drugs industry is primarily attributable to the increasing incidence rates of various types of cancers such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, melanoma of the skin, and leukemia, etc.

• Europe: Europeans represent about one-tenth of the global population, yet one in four of all cancer diagnoses occur in this region. This region is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 84% during the forecast period.

• APAC: APAC is witnessing growing demand mainly due to a large and growing population. In APAC, various opportunities associated with the growth of the cancer immunotherapy drugs market are increasing, and government initiatives will further improve the healthcare sector.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR ANALYSIS



• The major vendors such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is a biopharmaceutical company that is helping – outpatients in succeeding aliments by delivering innovative products. It has owned innovative drugs such as OPDIVO Immunotherapy Drugs for a wider range of diseases.

• Market competitiveness is expected to increase during the forecast period as the vendors constantly focus on expanding their product portfolios.



Key Vendors

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Novartis

• AstraZeneca

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

• AbbVie

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals

• Amgen

• Bayer

• Dendreon

• Dynavax

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Elusys Therapeutics, Inc

• Gilead Sciences, Inc

• NBE Therapeutics

• Pfizer, Inc

• Sanofi

• Seagen Inc.

• Teva pharmaceuticals

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the immunotherapy drugs market?

2. What are the products segmentation in the immunotherapy drugs market?

3. Which region has the highest growth rate for the immunotherapy drugs industry?

4. What are the latest trends in the global immunotherapy drugs market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the immunotherapy drugs market?

6. Who are the prominent players in the global immunotherapy drugs market?

7. Which countries are the major contributor for Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Market in APAC?

