Sexual Wellness Market 2022 Industry Research, Business Growth, Future Investment and Emerging Trend to 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 01:07:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- The sexual wellness market is expected to reach USD 45.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.83%.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Sexual Wellness Market Report



The sexual wellness market is expected to reach USD 45.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.83%.



The continuing creation of the new sexual culture, devoid of the stigma attached to the concept of sex, is witnessing exploration of sexual fantasies, driving the changes in attitudes, and linking sexual wellness to lifestyle. The use of sexual protection measures or contraceptives gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, preventing the spread of diseases and potentially limiting birth rates. Innovation in product development and distribution channels, enabling better adoption of condoms among the youth population. As governments worldwide are fighting for unsafe sex practices, the need for accessible and reversible contraceptives such as condoms fuels the global market.

Get A Sample PDF Report Here:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115314



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period:

• Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace

• Increasing Usage of Dating Applications in APAC

• Growth Spurred by Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, And Expo

• Rise in Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution



SNIPPETS



• Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market. However, the female condom segment will witness a significant CAGR of over 25%.

• With the huge development in infrastructure and R&D support, international vendors are rapidly expanding their footprint in the sexual wellness industry.

• North America has a well-structured and developed sexual wellness system. The sexual wellness industry in North America is expected to reach USD 10.50 billion by 2026.

• In 2020, the sex toys segment led the market with a market share of 57.71%. Sex toys are witnessing a huge demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan.

• L Brands, formerly known as Limited Brands designs and distributes beauty products, personal care products, apparel, and accessories.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Product

• Gender

• Distribution

• Geography



SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTS



Product: With innovation in condom designs has fueled the demand for condoms across the globe. The condoms segment is likely to account for a market share of 32.65% in 2026. The sudden spike of sex toys was witnessed during March and April 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. There is a growing demand for both shared and solo sex toys among end-users. Sex toy manufacturers and retailers capitalize on this growing interest by offering bundled adult products and "starter kits" for inquisitive customers.



Gender: Numerous products developed within the sexual wellness industry, be it condoms to sexual lubricants, have focused on the demands and needs of men being primary customers. However, male customers tend to offer better opportunities for the vendors developing products for the sexual wellness industry. The global sexual wellness market by gender- male, was valued at USD 21.42 billion in 2020 and will reach USD 32.87 billion by 2026. Several free-to-use condoms are being made available for end-users in developing countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe. Vendors can consider eyeing such free spots promoting the sale of free condoms, which tends to reduce their scope for pushing the branded condoms up for sale.



Distribution: Sexual wellness products are available to end-users through online OEMs e-commerce portals and direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress. The entrance of key condom manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser and Church & Dwight is surging the sale of sex toys and sexual lubricants through retail stores such as sex specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. The rise in online sales is set to fuel by over 20% YOY during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Sex Toys

o Vibrators

o Rubber Pennies

o Cock Rings

o Rubber Vaginas

o Blindfolds/Feathers

o Harness & Strap-on-Penises

o Bondage Gear

• Condoms

o Latex & Non-latex

o Branded & Institutional

o Male & Female

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

o Water-based

o Silicon-based

o Oil-based

o Hybrid

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gender

• Male

• Female



Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Offline Retail

o Specialty Store

o Mass Market Players

o Drug Store/Pharmacies

• Online Retail



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



The sexual wellness industry in North America is witnessing high traction due to the growth in the spending power of end-users, especially millennials. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America is the robust institutional sales by government and federal agencies, NGOs, and charitable organizations. The market for sex toys enjoys a majority of share of 48.78% in the sexual wellness products in the region, followed by condoms (33.25%). North America is expected to follow a leadership strategy. Players are expected to establish more enhanced facilities in this region and maintain offshore facilities for profit enhancement and customer base expansion.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o New Zealand

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Sri Lanka

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Poland

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Kenya

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Algeria

o Nigeria

o Ethiopia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Peru

o Chile

o Colombia



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The aggressive competitive scenario in the global sexual wellness industry is currently intensifying. The sexual wellness market is moderately fragmented, with many global players providing sexual lubricants with high functionalities and designs. Players have to develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The female condom market is more concentrated in developing and marginalized regions such as Africa and Central Asia. Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company, Cupid Ltd., HLL, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Company, Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co. are some of the major vendors in the female condom industry.



Key Vendors

• Lifestyles (LIFESTYLES HOLDCO PTE. LTD.)

• Church & Dwight

• Diamond Products

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Okamoto Industries

• Karex Berhad

• Doc Johnson



Other Prominent Vendors

• Bally

• Beate Uhse

• Beijing Aimer

• Bijoux Indiscrets

• BILLY BOY

• BioFilm

• BMS Factory

• Bodywise

• Cumming

• Caution wear

• CalExotics

• Calvin Klein

• Convex Latex

• Cosmo Lady

• Cupid Limited

• Dongkuk Techco

• Double One

• Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances

• European Lingerie Group AB (ELG)

• Embry

• Empowered Products

• Fuji Latex

• Good Clean Love

• Guy & O'Neill

• Hathor Professional Skincare

• HBM Group

• HLL Lifecare

• ID Lubricants

• Innova Quality

• Innovus Pharma

• IXU

• Limited Brands (LVMH)

• La Maison Lejaby

• La Perla

• LELO

• Live Well Brands

• Lovehoney Group

• Mankind Pharma

• Mayor Laboratories

• MD Science Lab

• MTLC Latex

• Nulatex

• Orient Industry

• PHE

• pjur group

• Ritex

• Sagami Rubber Industries

• Sensuous Beauty

• Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

• Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

• Silk Parasol

• Sliquid

• StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)

• STRATA Various Product Design

• Suki (OhMiBod)

• Tenga

• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

• The Yes Company

• Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech

• Topco Sales

• Trigg Laboratories

• Triumph

• Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

• XR Brands

• Kaamastra

Get A Sample PDF Report Here:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-115314



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the sexual wellness market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the sexual wellness market share?

3. Who are the key players in the sexual wellness industry?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the sexual wellness industry?

5. What are the latest opportunities in the global sexual wellness market?

6. Which region has the highest growth rate in the sexual wellness market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Sexual Wellness Market 2022 Industry Research, Business Growth, Future Investment and Emerging Trend to 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.