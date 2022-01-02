Endotracheal Tube Market 2022 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 01:05:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- The endotracheal tube market is expected to reach USD 939.62 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.15%



ENDOTRACHEAL TUBE MARKET OVERVIEW



The constantly aging population prone to several chronic diseases contributes to the increase in surgeries performed and the rise in the ICU admissions and hospitalization rates across most healthcare settings. All these factors are collectively contributing to the increased usage of ET tube globally. COVID-19 has created a huge demand for intubation worldwide and endotracheal use among COPD and asthma patients globally.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the endotracheal tube market during the

forecast period:



• The emergence of video laryngoscopy for endotracheal intubation

• Advancement of anesthesia endotracheal tube

• Novel antimicrobial BCP3 in a coating for ETs

• Prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

• Rising number of surgical procedures

• Advantages of endotracheal intubation



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions and increase in critical care admissions are driving the global endotracheal tube market.

• In 2020, anesthesia and critical care are expected to have the largest incremental growth of USD 100.29 million during the forecast period.

• In 2020, oral contributed to the highest share of 64.93% in the tracheal tube market based on intubation.

• Healthcare settings and advancements of the coated endotracheal tube are contributing to the growth of the market.

• North America dominates the global endotracheal tube market with a revenue share of 42.60% in 2020.

• Vendors should develop or outsource their endotracheal tube to be coated with antimicrobial agents to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present endotracheal tube market and its market dynamics for the period 2021−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



ENDOTRACHEAL TUBE MARKET SEGMENTATION



• This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



o Intubation

o Product Type

o Application

o Material Type

o End User

o Geography



ENDOTRACHEAL TUBE MARKET SEGMENTS



• Oral accounted for the highest share in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. Some of the major reasons for its popularity are that it can be easily and quickly performed, larger tube facilitates suction, and procedures such as bronchoscopy and less kinking of the ET.

• Uncuffed accounted for a share of 56.07% in the global endotracheal tubes market in 2020. It is highly recommended to children below eight years old. Major reasons for this practice include adding a cuff necessitates a smaller tube, which increases airway resistance and work of breathing, cuffs increase the risk of airway mucosa injury. Cuffs are unnecessary because appropriately sized uncuffed tubes seal well at the cricoid ring where the lumen is narrowest in children.

• Anesthesia and critical care accounted for 52.46% of the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The advancement of the endotracheal tube has closely followed advances in anesthesia and surgery.

• PVC accounted for the highest share in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. Due to its versatile nature, PVC is used extensively across a broad range of industrial, technical, and everyday applications, including widespread use in building, transport, packaging, electrical/electronic, and healthcare applications.

• Hospitals are the biggest end users of the endotracheal tube market. The growing number of hospitalization rates and ICU admissions in hospital settings due to COVID-19 has widely surged the number of intubations performed.



Segmentation By Product Type

• Uncuffed

• Cuffed



Segmentation By Application

• Anesthesia & Critical Care

• Emergency Care

• Others



Segmentation By Material Type

• PVC

• Silicone

• Others



Segmentation By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



• North America accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The market is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic diseases and a growing number of people in the old population.

• In Europe, respiratory problems remain an important health problem across its countries. The growing demand is owed to a drastic increase in the aging populations with chronic diseases. The highly advancing healthcare system and increase in the number of vendors offering a variety of ETs further increase the growth of this region's market.



Segmentation By Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR ANALYSIS



• The key vendors in the endotracheal tube market are Medtronic, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vygon, and Bactiguard.

• Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany.

• Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced endotracheal tube that has multiple usage and minimal risks. Recently, Medtronic has launched the Shiley laser oral endotracheal tube that is most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and Potassium Titanyl Phosphate laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.

• Vendors should focus on offering endotracheal tube in various sizes and for various conditions and for wide-ranging age groups of infants, adults, and geriatrics.



Key Vendors

• Medtronic

• Teleflex

• Smiths Medical

• Vygon

• Bactiguard



Other Prominent Vendors

• Angiplast

• Armstrong Medical

• Avanos Medical

• Bicakcilar

• ConvaTec

• Fuji Systems

• Genesis Airway Innovations

• Haiyan Kangyuan Medical Instrument

• HUM GmbH

• Intersurgical

• Medline Industries

• Neurovision Medical Products

• Royax Group

• Securmed SpA

• Sewoon Medical

• Sharklet Technologies

• Sterimed Group

• Venner Medical International

• Vyaire Medical

• Well Lead Medical Co.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the endotracheal tube market?

2. What segments are covered in the Endotracheal Tube Market report?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest endotracheal tube market share?

4. What are the factors driving the endotracheal tube market?

5. Who are the key players in the endotracheal tube market?

