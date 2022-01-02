Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2022 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 00:23:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global vaccine contract manufacturing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2020–2026.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report



The global vaccine contract manufacturing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2020–2026.

Get The Inside Scoop With Sample Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114826



The global vaccine contract manufacturing market has experienced radical transformations after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a massive health catastrophe. Vaccine CMOs have gained significant attention as the virus starts spreading far and wide. A new era of vaccine and biological drug development has prevailed since the advent of the COVID-19 virus. The global pandemic has fueled vaccine innovations with the rapid acceleration of RNA-based COVID vaccines. Contract manufacturing companies are working to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.



The vaccine manufacturing landscape has changed dramatically over few decades. Almost three-fourths of pharma and biotech companies have entered into mergers and agreements with contract manufacturers to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Outsourcing has gained high significance as it offers significant advantages such as end-to-end manufacturing solutions and expertise in vaccine manufacturing. A high level of capital expenditure combined with complexity for manufacturing has limited the entry of new players. With maturing pipelines of vaccine products, biotech companies face decisions to partner with existing manufacturers or contract manufacturers or develop in-house manufacturing capabilities.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market during the forecast period:

• Global COVID-19 Vaccination Programs

• Manufacturers' focus on Scale-up Vaccine Production

• Growing Agreements between Vaccine Developers and Contract Manufacturers

• Vaccine pipeline boosting demand for Contract Manufacturing



The study considers the global vaccine contract manufacturing market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



GLOBAL VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global commercial vaccine contract manufacturing market accounted for over 64% in 2020. There has been a high demand for contract manufacturing services due to the growth in infectious diseases and the onset of endemics and pandemics worldwide. North America expects to contribute maximum revenue to the commercial vaccine market due to the increased focus to prevent deaths caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. The emergence of the RNA platform has accelerated the vaccine development process.



The clinical vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to witness an incremental growth of over USD 492 million during the forecast period. The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in 2019 and the Ebola and Lassa fever epidemics in Western and Southern Africa demonstrate an urgent need for vaccines and therapeutics against emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Several serums are in the pipeline for wide-ranging contagious diseases and COVID-19, which are likely to boost the market growth. The preclinical segment accounted for a share of 13% of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2020. Growing populations, healthcare awareness, demand for newer vaccination products, increasing global vaccination coverage are also some of the factors for the increased need for immunizations globally.



Sub-unit vaccines accounted for a major share of approx. 34% in 2020, and they are likely to witness the highest incremental growth of over USD 633 million during the forecast period. Growing infectious diseases leading to endemic/pandemics, majorly due to decreasing immunization coverage in many regions, have made national and international bodies implement vaccination programs strictly, allowing more people to get vaccinated. This is likely to increase the demand for vaccine production and benefit CMOs' expertise in the manufacturing services. Contract manufacturing service agreements are high for recombinant vector COVID-19 vaccines.



The fill/finish services market expects to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during 2020-2026. Fill/finish services are subject to extreme scrutiny by regulatory agencies and tend to be costly in the manufacturing process. Hence, vaccine manufacturers outsource these services to CMOs, which help them meet unexpected demands, source policies or better matching scales. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies outsource fill-and-finish needs to gain access to specialized technology. CMOs are extremely helpful in meeting balanced production volumes and commercial validation of manufactured products. Hence, the growth in biopharmaceuticals is likely to fuel the demand for fill-and-finish contract services.



The analytical and QC studies services market is expected to observe an incremental growth of over USD 322 million by 2026. An increase in product-pipeline manufacturing requiring both method development and method validation drives several biopharmaceutical companies to opt for analytical method development services. CMOs perform method development, method validation, manufacturing support, release testing, and stability. Hence, the demand for analytical and QC studies services expected to grow in biopharmaceutical companies.



Scale of Operation

• Commercial

• Clinical

• Pre-clinical



Vaccine Type

• Sub-unit

• Live Attenuated

• Inactivated

• RNA

• Others



Services

• Fill/Finish

• Analytical & QC Studies

• Cell/Virus Banking

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America has the most widespread contract manufacturing organizations, with nearly 40 CMOs present at several US locations. The US accounted for over 90% of the North American vaccine contract manufacturing market share. The increasing trend of outsourcing is benefitting contract manufacturers in the region. Regulations related to vaccine manufacturing, especially in the US and Canada, are boosting the market growth. The prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing number of deaths due to vaccine-preventable diseases has increased the need for manufacturing.

Europe accounted for the second-highest share of 26% in the vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2020. The increasing elderly population, prevalence of bacterial and viral infections, increasing demand of new vaccinations, and expanding biopharma and biotech industry are major factors contributing to the growth of contract manufacturing in the Europe region. APAC witnesses growing market demand mainly due to a large and growing population which increases the access to vaccines. In APAC, various opportunities associated with the growing vaccine pipeline, rise in outsourcing of vaccine manufacturing services, implementation of novel and innovative technologies are expected to have a significant influence on the future of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Ajinomoto BioPharma, Albany Molecular Research Institute, Catalent, Cytovance Biologics, Emergent Biosolutions, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and GlaxoSmithKline are a few vendors accounting for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market share. Established players are entering into strategic alliances and co-marketing agreements to elevate the market competitiveness and penetration. They also make long-term relationships with distributors and suppliers for scale-up production and expand geographical presence in the market. North America offers a high quantity of contract manufacturing services. Europe and APAC have a few prominent players and several small and mid-sized vendors. Emerging economies, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors. Vaccine contract manufacturing companies in India are show promise as the two biopharmaceutical companies - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech- have also received emergency approvals for their serums.



Prominent Vendors

• Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

• Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

• Catalent

• Cytovance Biologics

• Emergent BioSolutions

• FUJIFILM

• GlaxoSmithKline

• IDT Biologika

• Lonza

• Merck KGaA

• Pfizer

• Recipharm

• Serum Institute of India

• Siegfried Holding



Other Prominent Vendors

• Cobra Biologics

• Baxter BioPharma Solutions

• Goodwin Biotechnology

• KBI Biopharma

• Sanofi

• BioMARC

• Bavarian Nordic

• Charles River Laboratories

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Samsung Biologics

• Meridian Life Science

• Wacker Biotech B.V

• Jubilant HollisterStier

• AbbVie

• Novasep

• Kemwell Biopharma

• Northway Biotech

• Midas Pharma

• Alcami

• Cambrex

• Asymchem

• Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii)

• Sharp

• Singota Solutions

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Kaneka Eurogentec

• Richter-Helm BioLogics

• Ology Bioservices

• Corden Pharma

• Cerbios Pharma

• BSP Pharmaceuticals

• JOINN Biologics

• Eurofins Scientific

• ProBioGen

• Esco Aster

• Genovior Biotech

• AGC Biologics

• EirGenix

• Amaran Biotech

• Eden Biologics

• Abzena

• Aldevron

• Cell Culture Company

• Taron Solutions

• MabPlex

• Axcellerate Pharma

• WuXi Biologics

• Therapure Biopharma

Get The Inside Scoop With Sample Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114826



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the vaccine contract manufacturing market?

2. Which segment is likely to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period?

3. Which region has the largest number of vaccine manufacturers?

4. Who are the top vaccine manufacturers?

5. How has COVID-19 pandemic affected contract manufacturing companies?

6. What limitations are associated with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for CMOs?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2022 includes Statistical Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Key Trend, and Strategic Recommendations by 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.