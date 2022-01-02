Erectile Dysfunction Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2026

Japan, Japan, Mon, 03 Jan 2022 00:00:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global erectile dysfunction is expected to cross USD 4.7 billion during the period 2021-2026.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Erectile Dysfunction Market Report







The global erectile dysfunction market is expected to observe a negative growth during the forecast period on account of the decline in revenue from the ED therapeutics segment. The presence of several generic companies and the patent expiry of blockbuster ED drugs, including Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra are expected to hamper the growth of ED drugs. However, the overall market is expected to benefit from the steady growth observed in ED devices. The non-invasive nature and no adverse effects profile of shock wave therapy are the primary factors influencing the growth of the ED device market. The increasing focus of vendors in manufacturing new innovative technologies such as vibrators and magnetic therapy for the management of ED is further boosting the ED devices market. The introduction of magnetic therapy for the treatment of ED is likely to drive the demand for ED devices. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unavailability of hospitals for penile implantations hindered the ED devices market in 2020. Nevertheless, a high incidence of the disease followed by the wide availability of generic medications and advanced technological advances in ED devices are likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the erectile dysfunction market during the forecast period:

• Introduction of New ED Treatment Devices

• Increase in Strategic Agreements & Collaborations

• Advances in ED Drug Formulations

• Increase in Incidence of ED and Other Chronic Diseases



The study considers the present scenario of the erectile dysfunction market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Erectile Dysfunction Market Segmentation

The global erectile dysfunction market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, drugs, devices, distribution, geography. Erectile Dysfunction (ED) drugs occupy the major share of the ED drugs market due to their high recommendations by physicians and high efficiency. The advent of topical formulations and innovations in minimal invasive penile suppositories is likely to boost the market during the forecast period. Oral drugs consist of PDE-5 inhibitors, which are considered as the first line treatment option by physicians for the treatment of ED. However, the oral drugs sub-segment is experiencing negative CAGR due to the loss of patent protection.



Oral drugs are found to be more effective and safe drugs and are considered as first-line therapy in treatment of ED. Hence, these drugs account for over 94% share of the market. Innovations in oral PDE-5 inhibitors include novel oral transmucosal drug delivery through oral dispersive tablets or oral dispersible film is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The high prevalence of vascular and chronic diseases such as diabetic, hypertension, and psychological disorders, etc. is likely to influence the segment growth.



Based on device type, penile implants dominate the device market, accounting for over 49% shares, followed by VCD (vacuum constriction devices), and shockwave therapy. Penile implantations are recommended when the patient fails to respond via oral PDE-5 inhibitors or penile injections. Although penile implantations are considered as the last option by physicians, their demand is increasing due to the high efficacy up to 90% satisfactory erection among patients. However, malfunctioning, erosions, infections, lack of medical expertise about implantation and high cost of implants are expected to hamper the growth of penile implantations.

Retail pharmacies account for the largest share of the global ED drugs market.



Retail pharmacies are considered a major centers to procure medicines. Easy access to medicines and the availability of generic ED drugs via retail pharmacies are increasing the market share of retail pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies constituted over 33% shares in the market. The growing awareness of erectile dysfunction and other sex-related disorders has highly increased revenue of hospitals. Developed countries are the major contributors to hospital pharmacies as patients prefer prescribed medication for ED. However, hospital pharmacies experienced negative growth in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Products

• Drugs

• Devices

Drugs

• Route of Administration

o Oral Drugs

o Topical Formulation

o Penile Injections & Suppositories

• Distribution

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Offline Retail Pharmacies

o Online Channels

Devices

• Penile Implants

• Vacuum Therapy Devices

• Shockwave Therapy



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The increasing focus on strategic agreements and collaborations is driving the North America ED market. The region accounted for shares of around 37% of the total erectile dysfunction market share. Factors contributing to the growth include better access to erectile dysfunction prescription as well as generic drugs, reimbursement coverage for surgeries in ED, better healthcare infrastructure, increasing in R&D innovations, high demand for ED drugs are likely to drive the market. The US is a major contributor to the North America region, accounting for over 90% of market share. Approximately 18 million men are affected with erectile dysfunction in the US. With the increase in chronic diseases, the incidence of ED is growing. Over 50% and 51.3% people with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, respectively, are likely to experience erectile dysfunction.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global ED drugs market is observed to be oligopoly in nature, wherein only few sellers occupy dominant the market share. Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Dong-A-Socio Holdings, and Vivus are the key players offering oral ED drugs. Although the blockbuster oral drugs of ED lost their patent protection, the drugs market is expected to witness a sustainable growth due to the high availability of generic versions. Branded drugs offered by global players are introduced as generic drugs for treating ED. The competitiveness among vendors is significantly high because of the accessibility to a wide range of low-cost generic drugs and OTC topical drug formulations for treating ED. Companies whose patent expired are expected to face strong competition from vendors that are offering generic drugs, topical creams, and non-invasive options.



Prominent Vendors

• Eli Lilly and Company

• VIVUS

• Pfizer

• Bayer

• Boston Scientific

• Coloplast

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Viatris

• Dong-A Socio Holdings



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Reddy's Laboratories

• Cristalia

• Metuchen Pharmaceuticals

• Menarini Group

• SK Chemicals

• Seelos Therapeutics

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Sanofi

• Lupin

• Cipla

• Sandoz

• Endo International

• Ferring Pharmaceuticals

• ADVANZ PHARMA

• Alembic Pharmaceuticals

• Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings

• iX Biopharma

• Dornier MedTech

• Zephyr Surgical Implants

• Augusta Medical Systems

• Launch Medical

• Bonro Medical

• Owen Mumford

• Direx Group

• Zimmer Medizin Systeme

• MTS Medical UG

• Medispec

• Inceler Medical

• NOVAmedtek

• WIKKON

• Top Quality Group

• Promedon

• Timm Medical Technologies

• Global Life Technologies

• Urology Health Store

• Hims

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the erectile dysfunction market during the period 2020-2026?

2. Which new ED devices are introduced for the treatment of erectile dysfunction?

3. What are the threats faced by the existing key players in the ED industry?

4. Which distribution channels is expected to contribute highest revenue to the erectile dysfunction treatment market?

5. Which region to account for the highest incremental revenue during the forecast period?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

