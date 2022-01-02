Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2026

Japan, Japan, Sun, 02 Jan 2022 23:59:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe cell and gene therapy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2021–2026.



The global cell and gene therapy market is observing significant mergers and acquisition activities, product sales, and new market authorizations. In 2026, the market is expected to grow almost four times more than the current value, with new product approvals expected annually. Although initial product approvals have been for relatively small patient groups, the significant pipeline of cell & gene therapy studies for diseases such as hemophilia and various forms of blindness will significantly expand. In addition, the Europe market is witnessing steady growth due to the increased availability of funds from several public and private institutes. There is increased support from regulatory bodies for product approvals and fast-track product designations, which encourage vendors to manufacture products at a fast rate. Moreover, with over 237 regenerative medicines companies headquartered in Europe, the region is seen as the favorite destination for cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe cell and gene therapy market during the forecast period:

• CMOs Offering Vector Manufacturing Services for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

• Robust Cell & Gene Therapies in the Pipeline

• Increase in Strategic Acquisitions

• Regulatory Support for Cell and Gene Therapy Products



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe cell and gene therapy market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

The Europe cell and gene therapy market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, application, geography. A high potential to treat several chronic diseases, which cannot be effectively treated/cured through conventional methods otherwise, is propelling the growth of gene therapies. Gene therapies are regarded as a potential revolution in the health sciences and pharmaceutical fields. The number of clinical trials investigating gene therapies is increasing in Europe, despite the limited number of products that have successfully reached the market. However, gene therapies show slow progress and promising prospect in terms of treatments. High support from regulatory bodies to commercialize these products and make them affordable to patients is another important factor contributing the market growth.



Delivering cell and gene therapies requires specialized facilities, capabilities, and clinician skills. Therefore, manufacturers are working in tandem with chosen treatment centers (hospitals) to establish the protocols and procedures necessary to receive the product and therapies. While cell therapies represent a paradigm shift in the treatment of several incurable, chronic diseases, with durable responses and long-term disease control measures, hospitals appear an ideal location to carry out these procedures. Hospitals are growing at a significant rate due to the increasing target population in Europe. Tier-I hospitals are proving to be sought-after network partners for cell and gene therapy developers. They tend to be in major population centers, have adequate financial and personnel resources, and value the prestige that comes with being the first movers in an innovative treatment area.



Oncology accounted for a share of over 30% in 2020. While cancer treatments have evolved and undergone massive developments in recent years, it continues to be one of the deadliest diseases confronted by humans. Traditional cancer therapies have a curative effect in the short term; however, they have side effects, thereby decreasing the patient's quality of life. Cell and gene therapies for certain types of cancers have been promising results. The chimeric antigen receptor- (CAR-) T cell therapy is one of the most recent innovative immunotherapies and is rapidly evolving. CAR-T cell therapies are developing rapidly, and many clinical trials have been established on a global scale, which has high commercial potential for the treatment of cancer. Immunotherapies based on CAR-T cells go one step further, engineering the T cells themselves to enhance the natural immune response against a specific tumor antigen. CAR-T clinical trials have shown high remission rates, up to 94%, in severe forms of blood cancer, thereby increasing the market growth.



Product

• Cell Therapies

• Gene Therapies

End-user

• Hospitals

• Cancer Care Centers

• Wound Care Centers

• Others

Application

• Oncology

• Dermatology

• Musculoskeletal

• Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain play a significant role in the Europe cell and gene therapy market. Clinical trials and the number of manufacturing facilities are increasing slowly in the European region. The region has become a major R&D destination for several vendors as the funding for cell & gene therapies is increasing. Europe has supported collaborative efforts in gene transfer and gene therapy research. In addition, the target patient population is increasing across Europe; there were an estimated 3.9 million new cases of cancer and 1.9 million cancer deaths in Europe in 2018. In addition, the prevalence surveys in the UK and Denmark indicate that there are 3–4 people with one or more wounds per 1,000 people. Favorable government support in terms of product approvals, reimbursement and coverage, and high R&D funding to academic institutes that are involved in the development of cell and gene therapies are expected to boosting the market in Europe.



Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland

o Netherlands



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Novartis, Spark Therapeutics, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, and Organogenesis are the leading players in the Europe cell and gene therapy market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players on account of the presence of a large pool of target patient population with chronic diseases such as cancer, wound disorders, diabetic foot ulcer, CVDs, and other genetic disorders. Recent approvals have prompted an unprecedented expansion among vendors. While a few vendors are opting for in-house production of cell and gene therapies, a substantial number of vendors are preferring third-party service providers, including CMOs.



Prominent Vendors

• Novartis

• Spark Therapeutics

• Amgen

• Gilead Sciences

• Organogenesis



Other Prominent Vendors

• APAC Biotech

• AVITA Medical

• bluebird bio

• CHIESI Farmaceutici

• CollPlant

• CO.DON

• Human Stem Cells Institute PJSC (HSCI)

• Medipost

• NuVasive

• Nipro

• Orchard Therapeutics

• RMS Regenerative Medical System

• Orthocell

• Osiris Therapeutics

• Sibino GeneTech

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

• Terumo

• Vericel



Emerging Investigational Vendors In Europe

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics

• AgenTus Therapeutics

• Autolus

• Cellecits

• Celyad

• CombiGene

• EUKARŸS

• Freeline Therapeutics

• Innoskel

• PsiOxus Therapeutics Ltd

• SparingVision

• uniQure

