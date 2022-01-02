Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market 2022 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2026

Japan, Japan, Sun, 02 Jan 2022 23:56:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global antimicrobial wound dressing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2021–2026.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Antimicrobial Wound Dressing Market Report



The global antimicrobial wound dressing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period 2021–2026.



The global antimicrobial wound dressings market is witnessing an introduction of several advanced dressing materials. Chitosan is one of the natural polymers that hold promise for advanced antimicrobial agents. This polymer is a biodegradable and non-toxic material, which promotes rapid healing. Similarly, to combat bacterial infections, vendors have developed the cellulose membrane equipped with antimicrobial peptides. This skin-friendly membrane made of the plant-based material kills the bacteria effectively and achieve an antibacterial effect. Hence, the introduction of innovative and advanced dressing materials is likely to have an impact on the market as they have proven healing capacities.

Get The Inside Scoop With Sample Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112042



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial wound dressing market during the forecast period:

• Introduction of Advanced Antimicrobial Dressing Materials

• Increased Role of Wound Care Management Companies in Hospitals

• Telemedicine Changing Wound Care Dynamics During Covid-19



The study considers the present scenario of the antimicrobial wound dressing market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial wound dressings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, wound type, end-user, geography. Considered an ideal solution to maintain an optimal balance between moisture and bacterial growth, the demand for foam-based dressings is growing worldwide. These dressings are compliant with the existing wound care protocols as they are effective against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, along with fungi and yeast infections. With the rise in management of post-surgical incisions, pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, diabetic ulcers, donor sites, abrasions, lacerations, dermatologic disorders, foam-based dressings are highly popular, thereby influencing market prospects.



The rise in surgical site infections (SSI) is a key factor for the growth of acute wounds. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in healthcare systems across the world and has adversely affected the global market. To reduce the risk of infections among patients and healthcare providers and conserve critical resources such as personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and intensive care beds enacted a temporary ban on elective surgeries for a short period, which limits the usage of advanced wound care products. Moreover, the number of surgical procedures is increasing in the geriatric population as the elderly are prone to acute and chronic diseases, which need the usage of antimicrobial dressing materials worldwide.



A high percentage of chronic wound patients are turning to hospitals for treatment as they are equipped with the latest machines and technology for diagnosing, treating, and healing wound conditions. All high-risk diabetic foot cases requiring intensive care services and major amputations take place in hospitals. Hence, the increase in diabetic foot cases is likely to augur well for the market. With the outbreak of COVID-19, patients opting for hospitals for wound management has decreased, which has reduced the demand for antimicrobial dressings temporarily. In 2020, specialty wound management clinics accounted for a share of over 26%. Non-healing wounds require specialized care due to underlying, complex conditions, which prevent abrasions from healing. The outbreak of the pandemic has brought specialty wound care clinics to prominence as most hospitals prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients.



Product

• Foam

• Hydrogel

• Collagen

• Alginate

Wound Type

• Acute

• Chronic

End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Wound Management Facilities

• Long-term Care Facilities

• Home Healthcare Settings



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The US is a major revenue contributor to the global antimicrobial wound dressings market share. The usage of advanced wound care healing products in the country is higher than other countries across the world. The application of antimicrobial wound dressing materials is high as patients suffering from chronic and acute wounds are growing. For instance, in the United States, over 6.5 million patients are affected by chronic wounds, costing more than $50 billion annually. Chronic wounds represent a large and growing threat to public health in the US. Around 3% of the population over 65 years of age have open wounds. In 2020, the US government estimated that the elderly population is over 55 million, suggesting that chronic wounds will continue to be a persistent challenge. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is poised for significant growth on account of the growing geriatric population, the increase in accident and burn cases, and the high prevalence of diabetes.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

3M, Smith+Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, ConvaTec, Coloplast, and 3M are key players operating in the market. These companies account for significant shares in the global antimicrobial wound dressings market. New product launches and strategic acquisitions and collaborations will be crucial to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. However, several tier-II and tier-III companies, including several Asian companies, are posing a threat to key players as they are offering antimicrobial dressings at competitive prices.



Prominent Vendors

• 3M

• Coloplast

• Smith+Nephew

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• ConvaTec



Other Prominent Vendors

• Argentum Medical

• Aspen Surgical

• Axio Biosolutions

• B.Braun Melsungen

• BD

• BSN Medical

• Covalon Technologies

• Cardinal Health

• CellEra

• Dermarite

• DeRoyal Industries

• Eloquest

• Ferris Mfg

• GEMCO Medical

• Paul Hartmann

• Hollister

• Integra Lifesciences

• Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

• Milliken

• Medline

• Organogenesis

• Pharmaplast

• Safe n' Simple

• South West Technologies

• URGO MEDICAL

• Tricol

• TRIAGE MEDITECH

Get The Inside Scoop With Sample Report:- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112042



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size and growth rate of the market?

2. What are the key factors driving the antimicrobial wound dressings market growth?

3. Which is the largest revenue-generating region in the market?

4. Who are the key manufacturers in the antimicrobial wound dressings market space?

5. What are the market restraints challenging the growth of the market?

6. What are the latest technological innovations in antimicrobial wound dressing?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market 2022 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2026 appeared first on Comserveonline.