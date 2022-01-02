Ureteral Stent Market 2022 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Japan, Japan, Sun, 02 Jan 2022 23:21:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- The ureteral stent market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2021–2026.



The industry is growing significantly due to the growing prevalence of several ureteral obstruction disorders primarily associated with kidney stones, kidney transplantation, and tumors across the world.

The rising awareness of advanced treatment modalities for ureteral obstructions and the increasing availability of several effective urinary catheters and ureteral stent devices is a major factor contributing to the market growth. The ureteral stent market witnessed a decline in Q1 of 2020 on account of the coronavirus's eruption. Several affected countries postponed or delayed non-critical surgeries as most HCPs were deployed to tackle the pandemic. The ureteral stent procedures declined in Q1 & Q2 2020 as the number of surgical procedures estimated reduced in the short term, thereby delaying the new purchase of ureteral stent devices. Further, it is projected that the global market will witness YOY growth in the second half of the forecast period with the flattening of the COVID-19 curve and steady resumption of elective procedures.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the ureteral stent market during the forecast period:



• Advances in Stent Design Technology

• Emergence of Innovative Metallic Stents

• High Demand for Ureteral Stents with anti-microbial Coating



The study considers the present scenario of the ureteral stent market and its market dynamics for the period 2020−2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Ureteral Stent Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, application, material, geography. The double pigtail segment accounts for the largest share as most ureteric stent commercially available have a double pigtail structure. The market is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Double pigtails, which are also referred to as double J/double pigtail (J) stent, are widely used in endourologic procedures to treat obstruction, pain, and infections for urologic procedures. Hence, the rise in endourologic procedures is expected to augur well for the segment.



The high prevalence of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones) in the elderly population is a major driver for the segment's growth. Nephrolithiasis has been associated with several comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and metabolic syndrome (MeS). Therefore, a large patient pool and effective treatment of kidney stones are likely to aid in the segment's growth. Furthermore, key players focus on offering innovative ureteral stent materials for treating kidney stones, which are effective in treating the disease.



In 2020, the polymer segment accounted for over 87% of the global market. Polyurethane, silicone, C-flex, and Percuflex are the major polymers used to fabricate a ureteral stent. The segment is likely to dominate the market as polyurethane material are easy to develop and have high drainage capacity. The polyurethane material has higher frictional forces during the placement and smaller side holes due to low tensile strength.



The hospitals end-user segment accounted for a 50% share of the market. Healthcare professionals in hospitals are using a ureteral stent for treating kidney stones and other obstructions. The segment is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation devices. Most patients with a high risk of ureteral obstruction prefer visiting hospitals for diagnosis and treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities available in major private and public hospitals.



By Product

• Double Pigtail

• Multiloop

• Single Pigtail

By Application

• Kidney Stones

• Kidney Transplantation

• Tumours

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Urologic Clinics

• Outpatient Surgical Centers



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The North American ureteral stent market is mainly driven by high awareness of kidney-related ailments, a large pool of the patient population, technological advance and better products, and extensive reach of innovative products. The North American region is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising technological advancements that influence the higher uptake of easy to use medical devices, including ureteric stent. Besides, the increased healthcare spending by the population in countries, including the US and Canada, is further leading to the ureteral stent market growth in the region. Also, vendors' growing focus to develop advanced ureteral stent is likely to have a significant impact on market growth. Additionally, the region has several key vendors, such as Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, BD, offering a diverse range of products. Product innovations and modifications to existing devices by leveraging the latest technological platforms are likely to bring more effective and safer stent.



By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global ureteral stent market is highly competitive with the presence of global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of conventional and latest-generation devices. Boston Scientific, BD, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, and Coloplast are the key vendors in the market. These vendors have high expertise and reach in stent technology, material features, marketing strategies, and distribution channels. These companies have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on product innovation, R&D, and business expansion activities. Key players are likely to drive sales and margin growth in their business by expanding sales organization, securing additional contracts with commercial payors, maintaining technology leadership through R&D, and continuing to build clinical evidence to support the benefit of new products as well as services.



Prominent Vendors

• Boston Scientific

• BD

• Cook Medical

• Braun Melsungen

• Coloplast



Other Prominent Vendors

• Allium

• Applied Medical Resources

• Blue Neem Medical Devices

• Dornier MedTech America

• Goharshafa

• Medadv

• MED pro Medical

• Merit Medical Systems

• Optimed

• Pnn Medical

• Olympus

• Plasti-med

• ProSurg

• Q Urological

• Rocamed

• SURGIMEDIK

• Taewoong Medical

• Teleflex

• UROMED

• Urovision-Urotech

• Well Lead Medical

• Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the ureteral stent market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors affecting the growth of the ureteral stent market share?

3. What is the growth of APAC ureteral stent market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the ureteral stent market?

