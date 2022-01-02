NVAX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 11, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Novavax, Inc. Limited Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Novavax, Inc. NVAX alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 2, 2021 to October 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Novavax, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated Emergency Use Authorization regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

