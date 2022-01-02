SBTX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 4, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Limited Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. SBTX alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 and/or (b) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SBTX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/silverback-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22002&from=5

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - SBTX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers, was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Silverback Therapeutics you have until January 4, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Silverback Therapeutics securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SBTX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108906