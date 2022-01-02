ZME ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 18, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Zhangmen Education Inc. Limited Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Zhangmen Education Inc. ZME alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Shares of Zhangmen in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering, conducted on or about June 8, 2021, pursuant to the IPO prospectus.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Zhangmen Education Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) People's Republic of China authorities were in the process of implementing sweeping new regulatory reforms on the private education industry in China including, among others, prohibitions on (i) profit-making by private education companies, (ii) engaging in core-curriculum tutoring on weekends and vacations, and (iii) capital-raising by companies like Zhangmen; (b) the known risks, events and uncertainties noted in (a) above were reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's business; and (c) based on the foregoing, the statements in the Registration Statement concerning the Company's historical financial performance, market demand, and industry trends were materially incomplete, inaccurate and misleading.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Zhangmen you have until January 18, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Zhangmen securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ZME lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108907