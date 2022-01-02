TWVLX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. Limited Shareholders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. TWVLX alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX pursuant and or traceable to registration statements and prospectuses filed between November 5, 2018 and the present.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TWVLX:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/american-century-capital-portfolios-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22000&from=5

American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. NEWS - TWVLX NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Fund's investment strategy was neither to identify companies whose stock price may not reflect the company's value, nor to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company; (ii) Defendants were not actively managing the Fund (which allegedly included researching and selecting investments for the Fund); (iii) Defendants employed an investment strategy designed to closely track the performance of the Fund's stated benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Value index, known as "closet indexing"; (iv) Defendants had no reason to charge substantial fees to the Fund for this purportedly active management while engaging in closet indexing; (v) the excessive fees virtually ensured that the Fund could not match its benchmark over time, let alone outperform it; and (vi) as a result, the Fund would consistently fail to meet or outperform its benchmark index.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in American Century Capital you have until January 10, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased American Century Capital securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TWVLX lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108904