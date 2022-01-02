Top UK retailers: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Sun, 02 Jan 2022 21:18:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- For each of the top UK retailers it answers which delivery services does the retailer offer and which provider/s does it use to carry them out.
This report identifies the delivery services, and the carriers, which are used by the retailers which comprise InternetRetailing's UK Top 500. The summary report analyses overall usage patterns and makes comparisons with 2018. The accompanying database names the carrier/s and service provider/s used for each service by each retailer.
It also answers questions on overall service and carrier usage patterns such as:
– How widely used are the leading carriers for express services and for economy services?
– What proportion of the top retailers offer same day delivery?
– What proportion offer click and collect via their own stores, via third party parcel shop and locker networks or via both?
– Who are the main providers used for international delivery and two-man delivery?
The services covered are:
– Standard / economy delivery
– Express / next day delivery
– Click and collect services
– Same day delivery
– Two man delivery
– International delivery
