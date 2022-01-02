UK e-fulfilment: Global Industry, Trends, Market Size, Forecast up to 2030

Japan, Japan, Sun, 02 Jan 2022 21:16:09 / Comserve Inc. / -- We quantify the e-fulfilment market size and historical growth rates, while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
This market covers the provision of fulfilment services to UK internet retailers.
– It includes both pure play on-line and multi-channel / store-based retailers.
– It also includes both outsourced fulfilment and fulfilment activities carried out by the retailer
It does not include fulfilment of purely digital products such as software, travel tickets or music and video via electronic downloads. It also excludes grocery, for which there are distinct supply chains operated in-house by the major chains and on-line specialist, Ocado.
As internet shopping continues to grow, so the fulfilment of its orders continues to be a growth market – in contrast to the maturity of many segments of the logistics industry.
We also carry out an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth – including the macroeconomic environment, internet retail sales, basket sizes, returns rates, the level of cross-border shopping and logistics supplier innovation.
The report covers development and growth of the market since 2013 and provides forecasts up to 2023. It includes:
– Description of trends in the market such as warehouse price increases, development of systems and robotics
– Analysis of market drivers, which form the basis for our forecasts
– Profiles of a wide range of e-fulfilment providers
