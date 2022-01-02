Emiru Joins OTK as Its Newest Content Creator

Emiru
Cosplayer and streamer Emiru stunned her fans with her latest cosplay featuring League of Legends' champion Gwen.
OTK is proud to welcome famed cosplayer, TikToker, Twitch streamer, Kirby-enthusiast, rabbit queen, and gaming gremlin Emiru to the OTK family.
In just a few short months, Emiru has stormed both Twitch.tv and the hearts of the entire OTK community. On the subject of her acquisition, OTK Chief Operating Officer Tips Out commented, "Her meteoric rise has proven what most of us already know: With the power of God and Anime, anything is possible."
OTK Co-Founder & Owner Mizkif says, "Emiru will continue to be one of the biggest streamers on the platform, and I'm glad she's on the team."
On behalf of the entire OTK constituency, OTK is looking forward to supporting Emi's content creation journey and questionable hoarding habits for years to come. For those hearing of Emiru for the first time, readers can check out her content over on Twitch, TikTok, Twitter, and her Linktree.
About OTK
OTK Media, Inc. is an industry-leading gaming influencer network and media company that builds premium digital media content. OTK's goal is to deliver the world's most exciting, innovative, and engaging live broadcasts.
To keep up to date with OTK's content and creators, follow the organization on Twitter or subscribe to OTK's channel on YouTube.
Press & Partnership Contact:
partners@otknetwork.com
