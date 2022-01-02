Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - WitcherVerse team is pleased to update the community regarding the listing of its token (Ticker: $WCH) on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Listings on CMC was achieved 2 hours after launch and CG followed the next day.
WitcherVerse is an innovative token built on the Binance Smart Chain, it was recently launched. It aims to enter the NFT and staking market, adding utility to its token, like an 8-bit P2e game.
Figure 1: WitcherVerse Continues To Storm The Market With Topping The Charts On CoinMarketCap
Staking dApp and NFT Minting Feature
WitcherVerse will have a staking dApp and NFT Minting feature added to offer revenue source for the users. NFT marketplace in the next days and exchanges are also in talks.
Dessert Swap Audit
The contract is a fork of GHC, with features edited to fit the needs of the team and to ensure safety, there has been a doxxed audit with DessertSwap Finance and they had a KYC badge on DxSale.
$WCH On PancakeSwap
Currently, $WCH is listed on PancakeSwap, where users are able to trade following the steps below:
- Launch the PancakeSwap official website
- Connect your wallet. You can use either MetaMask, TrustWallet, or WalletConnect.
- Enter the amount to trade and click on the swap button to successful swap.
About WitcherVerse
WitcherVerse is a token that's looking to delve into the NFT and staking market. It has a run-up pegged at 3.8 million market cap, almost seven times the price of the token at presale. The project has added staking and NFT features for the users.
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/witcherverse/
CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/witcherverse
DexTools: https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x8b970336f454039f24ba16f286241ff8fee29019
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thewitcherverse
Telegram: https://t.me/witcherverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Witcherverse-101120275765060/
Media Details
Company Name: WitcherVerse
Contact Name: Amygdala
Email: Info@witcherverse.net
Website: https://witcherverse.net/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108896
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
