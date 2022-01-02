New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2022) - The Cyber New World has launched three maps of the open world, enabling players to entertain themselves while able to generate revenue.





Testing of the game will be available in February, and tokens and NFT-related assets that players care about will also be open in January, as the launch of three open world maps, viable methods of generating revenue and entertainment will also be introduced.

CyberPop P2E Game

CyberPop is not only a P2E game, but also a real large-scale 3A chain game focusing on playability, composability and security protocols.

CyberPop is developed by a professional team, the core members of which are from Ubisoft, Tencent and other leading game companies, creating the game with elaborate production and a world view of alternative universe. The smooth operation of the 3A high-quality game for mobile client users will be highly comfortable, much like playing PS4.

Game Designs

This game integrates various designs of the open world to bring players to participate in and expand the project. At the same time, the game also takes rogue like elements as one of its most common gameplays, providing players with an enchanting replay ability and rich experience in creating characters.

The team attaches great importance to UGC, believing that the future of metaverse games relies on the content produced by players. Therefore, in its plan, a new world of cyber will be established by the team and players together.

Virtual Space

Just imagine that there is a virtual earth and let's turn it into a whole virtual space. Players can travel through time and space to clear stages, create their own cyberspace and upload it to the world.

Besides, they can design or challenge other players' cyberspace. In this way, players can have a glimpse of the sensory environments displayed in Ready Player One through this demo.

Involving UGC, DAO and social finance, the game aims to inspire and entertain users with a new vitality.

