Creating the Greenest and Most Energy Efficient Air and Seaports in North America

(Virtual Event) MAREA to host Port of Seattle's Keith Warner January 25, 2022, @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm.

Philadelphia, PA December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Some of the most polluting industries in the world are aviation and maritime. Join The Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association (MAREA) on January 25, 2022, from 7 pm-8:30 pm for a virtual event with Keith Warner, the Aviation Utilities Business Manager at the Port of Seattle. He will discuss the Port of Seattle’s energy and environmental targets, power portfolio and strategy, renewable natural gas initiatives, and current and future transportation electrification. He will also explore their broader sustainability initiatives such as sustainable aviation fuel, rainwater capture, trash to biofuel conversion, and maritime electrification approach for cruise and cargo ships.

The Port of Seattle is a leader in moving people and cargo across the country and worldwide. They have facilities and property ranging in scope from a half-acre park to one of the largest airports and container terminals on the West Coast. Its mission is to promote economic opportunities and quality of life in the region by advancing trade, travel, commerce, a

nd job creation in an equitable, accountable, and environmentally responsible manner.

Prior to his role at the Port of Seattle, Keith Warner enjoyed a 35-year career at the Boeing Company where he spent the majority of that time as the Corporation’s Utilities and Conservation Manager. Keith holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering and an Executive MBA.

For more information and to register for this virtual event with Keith Warner, please visit themarea.org.

MAREA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and engaging the public and advocating for renewable energy production, energy efficiency, and sustainable living. We encourage energy conservation, energy efficiency, and the use of renewable energy.

