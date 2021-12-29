IowaComputerGurus Owner Mitchel Sellers Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Des Moines, IA December 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mitchel Sellers, Iowa Computer Gurus, Inc. Des Moines, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Sellers, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Sellers. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Mitchel is a serial entrepreneur with multiple organizations of his own, IowaComputerGurus being his primary focus for the past 16 years. Over the past 16 years building IowaComputerGurus is well aware of the struggles facing small businesses and is excited to take his experience and help the leadership council succeed in its mission.

Sellers joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Mitchel Sellers as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

