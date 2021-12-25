Couture Cake Bakery Grants Wedding Wishes

Kissimmee, FL December 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- January 1, 2022 marks the 5th anniversary for local cake bakery Candyland Designs. This year brings a new image, focus and team of professional designers hyper focused on catering to the wedding industry in charitable ways that bring together local wedding professionals and volunteers.

In 2020, wedding cake designer, Leia Perez inspired wedding industry professionals and local volunteers to donate their money and services to host a free wedding to a deserving couple in need. This was a gift that was intended to celebrate one deserving couple; but the cake designer received multiple amazing love stories making the selection process difficult, and thus Wedding Wish by Candyland Designs was formed.

This project is dedicated to the many survivors, and sadly to the ones we've lost to cancer. It’s hard enough planning a budget-conscious wedding without the additional struggles of medical hurdles and bills and the Wedding Wish network of sponsors and volunteers are ever happy to help where they can.

Candyland Designs began creating custom cakes in Kissimmee in 2017, joined with the Make A Wish bakers via Icing Smiles a year later and has always donated a portion of all cake profits to the No Kid Hungry foundation. The bakery evolved from a small home-based business- mixing family recipes with modern business trends and baking creative cakes for all occasions. The bakery grew rapidly via social media and was compelled to expand the business to a brick and mortar location in downtown Kissimmee, where the bakery staff and interns began to participate in activities that have community involvement.

Candyland Designs has been in downtown Kissimmee on Broadway for 4 years specializing in custom cake designs. Being so close to Disney World the bakery draws worldwide visitors seeking amazing custom cake designs. Now that Candyland Designs is celebrating their 5th anniversary - about half of small businesses do not even make it past five years – the bakery owner, Leia Perez, believes, "I have my work cut out for me. Owning a small business is rewarding, but it’s also constant work. As an entrepreneur, we should be looking for ways to not only grow our business each day, but also give back to the community while doing so. The journey of a small business owner and charitable organization founder is not easy, but for me, it’s so worth it."

If you have a desire to help with the Wedding Wish charity, you can find out more information by going to www.CandylandDesignsCo.com.

