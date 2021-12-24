Day 46 of Hunger Strike: Joe Madison Vows to Continue Until Voting Rights Act is Signed, Sealed and Delivered

"I am not going on a Christmas break. Until the Freedom to Vote Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is signed, sealed, and delivered, I will continue my hunger strike."

"After 45 days without solid food, I am beyond grateful to everyone who has supported my hunger strike for voting rights: the students, teachers, ministers and activists in every state.

But I cannot declare victory on voting rights.

In 2021 alone, Republicans in 19 states have already passed 34 laws restricting the right to vote. They have teed up hundreds more voter suppression laws targeting black and brown Americans in 2022.

Until the Freedom to Vote Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is signed, sealed, and delivered, I will continue my hunger strike.

My sacrifice is happening in solidarity with all those who have marched, faced arrests and threats of violence for demanding the right to vote. And on Christmas Day, I will remember Harry T. Moore, the NAACP activist who fought voter suppression tactics and laws, investigated lynchings and demanded equal pay for black teachers. He and his wife were murdered on Christmas 70 years ago by a bomb placed under their home.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has committed to taking up voting rights the first week the Senate is back in session next month. On my show, he called the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act 'the two most important bills that we can pass.' And he called for continued 'anger and protests' demanding action.

That action is a firm commitment from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to carve out the filibuster for voting rights. That action is condemnation from every member of Congress of Donald Trump's big lie. That action is holding the Democrats' feet to the fire until they get this done.

I am not going on a Christmas break.

It is too early to claim victory on voting rights. But it is not yet too late for the Senate to act."

—Joe Madison, Day 46

