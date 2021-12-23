StreamFab Introduced CW Downloader in the New 5.0.1.2 Release

In a minor update of ver. 5.0.1.2 released Wednesday, StreamFab, the all-inclusive streaming video downloading solution package, announces a brand-new member - the CW Downloader.

The CW, the simpler version of the CW Television Network, is an American commercial broadcast television network operated by The CW Network, LLC, a joint venture between the CBS Entertainment Group and Warner Bros. The network is mainly for the American market, but is also available through affiliates in both Canada and Mexico.

The CW Network is home to many classics like The Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, most of the hit shows of DC Comics, including the Arrowverse shows, such as the Superman & Lois, the Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Supergirl, the Green Arrow, etc., and a great many other popular shows.

What is the CW Downloader?

What is the CW Downloader. As its name indicates, the CW Downloader with a monthly, annual, and lifetime subscriptions of $49.99, $64.99, and $84.

99, respectively is meant for the CW fans to download on-demand CW videos and even all the latest episodes that are exclusively available on the CW website to watch offline without a live internet connection.

Key features of the CW Downloader include:

1. Download CW on-demand movies and TV shows in the streaming library

2. Download the streaming videos in MP4 or MKV format that is compatible on all devices

3. Save the downloaded CW videos in either 720p or 1080p quality coupled with AAC 2.0 audios

4. Remove ads from the downloaded CW videos for an uninterrupted viewing experience

5. Download video metadata information for users to easily manage the downloads

6. Download audio tracks and subtitles in user-preferred languages

7. Batch-download multiple episodes in a single operation to save time

8. The downloaded videos are permanent until you manually delete them

As for the OS compatibility, despite most of the downloader modules in the suite are also available on the macOS, some even have Android versions, the all-new CW Downloader is currently available only on the Windows OS. That being said, the macOS counterpart will be ready in the near future.

The newest update is available for free download at the StreamFab official website: https://streamfab.us.

About StreamFab

StreamFab, a sub-brand of DVDFab Software and a professional video downloading solution package, is dedicated to offering comprehensive video downloading solutions to both free video-sharing websites and leading premium streaming services, with its well-known StreamFab Downloader software. More information at: https://streamfab.us.

