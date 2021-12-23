Riata Ranch International Opens Branch at Brandywood in Temecula, CA

Riata Ranch International is expanding to a second location in Temecula, California with The Brandywood Foundation.

Three Rivers, CA December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Riata Ranch International is expanding to a second location in Temecula, California with The Brandywood Foundation.

This new Riata Ranch venue at Brandywood will offer a family-oriented program via a learning-while-doing formula within the authentic character and challenges of ranch life.

In 2022, "All Family Ranch Days" will be starting in early spring. The Brandywood location and its healing powers offer the soil, atmosphere, and facilities that make it all happen.

Horses and families will be working together in an educational context. Family days will comprise a balanced array of activities spanning all ages. Families will be connecting with the horses through riding lessons, trick roping initiations, and ranch-themed crafts, chores, outings, and more. The event will close with a spectacular Riata Ranch trick riding demonstration. “We are so pleased to have a location like Brandywood for Riata Ranch’s expansion into southern California,” said Jennifer Welch Nicholson, Executive Director of Riata Ranch International, “Hundreds of families have participated in Riata’s programs since 1957 and this new location is going to give us the opportunity to introduce our programs to significantly more.” Jennifer went on to say, “Together with Brandywood, we hope to cater to families looking for a unique bonding experience as well as supporting youth that need structure and real-world experiences to develop and mature.”

Riata Ranch and Brandywood are both organizations that focus on tuition and mentoring young people by bringing them closer to nature. The Brandywood Foundation's estate and mission offer the perfect setting for expanding Riata’s ‘Life Lessons Learned in the Saddle’ programs. Through adversity, young people can overcome hurdles and develop their resourcefulness; helping shape young minds to recognize that challenges in life are truly chances to learn and grow. Karen Linton, President of the Brandywood Foundation added, “I’m thrilled to share Brandywood with Riata Ranch. For over a decade, Brandywood has provided a venue for orphans, military service members, and other underserved members of our community to enjoy a day in the countryside and Riata’s program fits nicely with that mission.”

Founded in 1957, Riata Ranch International left a unique and indelible "hoofprint" on the pathways of many people who built indelible bridges towards a brighter future—their futures. “As a sponsor of both Riata Ranch and Brandywood, I couldn’t be happier to see these great organizations come together. Given how isolated we’ve all been in recent times. It’s exciting to see millions across southern California being extended a unique outdoor experience that only Riata and Brandywood could provide,” said Eric Foster, VP of Marketing at Taycor Financial.

About the Brandywood Foundation: The Brandywood Foundation was established in 2006 with an aspiration to help the public. Special events are held at Brandywood Ranch for children in group homes and affiliated with the Ronald McDonald House or the Girls and Boys Club. Activities are also organized throughout the year for military service members and their families. We have three main areas of focus; to benefit children's homes and organizations that help children in need, elder care facilities, and to show appreciation to the US Armed Forces.

People who like to help, please contact Brandywood Foundation at 951-676-0078.

Photo Captions (photos via media kit):

