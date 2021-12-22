LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell a 20 Family Development Site in the Bronx, NY for $1,700,000

Sale Subject to Seller Delivering Approved Plans at Closing.

New York, NY December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a 20 family 15,000 interior usable square foot development site in the Bronx. The seller’s minimum required price is $1,700,000.

This construction site is located at 3573-3575 Laconia Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx between 212th and 213th streets.

The plans when approved propose construction of a 4-story high walk-up property containing 20 residential apartments comprised of 3 studios, 10 one bedroom, 6 two bedroom and 1 three bedroom apartments. Additionally, the plan would allow outside rear parking area containing 13 potential spaces plus 10 potential interior bicycle parking spaces with rooftop duplex apartment.

This will represent 14,963 interior usable residential square feet on a 7,517 square foot double lot assemblage with 17,112 maximum buildable square feet.

After finalizing construction, the lucky prospective new buyer developer could enjoy a Potential Total Effective Gross Income of $504,005. The potential residential income would be $495,132 for its 20 residential units, $31,200 for its 13 parking spaces and $4,200 for its bicycle spaces.

“With inflation reaching a 40 year high of 7% the demand for affordable housing throughout New York is ever more necessary. I am proud to help seed the future with 20 future families who will find their home here in The Bronx the borough of New York City that I call home,” said Andrew Lichtenstein the exclusive seller’s broker.

The development site is in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on a beautiful tree lined residential block only a block to the commercial East Gun Hill Road where future tenants can shop, take public transportation and the #2 and #5 trains.

The property is conveniently located close to public and private Catholic schools and less than 2 miles from Albert Einstein School of Medicine and Fordham University.

This development site is being marketed exclusively by Andrew Lichtenstein, Inc. LichtensteinRE.com has been actively successfully selling multifamily and commercial real estate for its clients in and around New York City.

About LichtensteinRE.com

LichtensteinRE specializes in the exclusive sales of multifamily and mixed use commercial real estate properties in New York City’s 5 boroughs. LichtensteinRE is a full service Commercial Real Estate Sales, Financing and Advisory Service Boutique based in New York City, the financial capital of the world. LichtensteinRE’s proven experience, track record, financing ability, exclusive buyers and connections with tens of thousands of property owners assures their selling clients the best possible price when a landlord owner wants to sell their property.

DoctorMortgage, which is LichtensteinRE’s financing division, has been a leader in commercial real estate mortgage debt financing since 1991. DoctorMortgage is able to negotiate and facilitate financing to deliver the best price, leverage and return on investment possible.

LichtensteinRE’s greatest ability is creativity and problem solving. After selling the owner’s property, LichtensteinRE has assisted successful sellers in locating replacement 1031 tax deferred exchanges and in some cases has more than doubled the seller’s net income post-closing. To learn more, contact Andrew Lichtenstein at (800) 242-9888 or AL@LichtensteinRE.com.

