Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky Joins Upperline Health

Nashville, TN December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Upperline Health, a national leader in comprehensive lower extremity care, has partnered with Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky. Through this partnership, Upperline Health makes its initial entry into the Bluegrass State and adds ten additional offices to its network across the United States providing care for over 250,000 patients annually.

“For almost 20 years, Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky has been the premier center of excellence for foot and ankle care in Kentucky,” said Dr. Jonathan Moore, founder of Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky. “The decision to partner with Upperline Health was a no-brainer. Upperline Health has grown tremendously over the past several years to become the largest foot and ankle care provider in the United States for the same reasons that we grew; they put patient outcomes above everything else.”

"Dr. Moore has put together a fabulous group of physicians across Kentucky and we are very excited to have them join the Upperline Health family,” said Dr. Michael King, Chief Medical Officer for Upperline Health. “Along with this partnership, we welcome Dr. Jonathan Moore as a long-established expert of both DME and wound care. We have lectured together for many years, and he is one of the best in our industry.”

Upperline Health's clinical team uniquely comprises several distinguished national leaders in the field including Dr. Michael King (Past-President APMA), Dr. Jeff DeSantis (President APMA), Dr. Chris Reeves (Past-President ACFAS), Dr. Patrick DeHeer (Board Member APMA), Ira Kraus (Past-President APMA), John Ruch (Podiatry Institute), and Alan Banks (Podiatry Institute). The partnership will bring even more of the most respected leaders in the country together under one organization with the addition of Dr. Moore and his colleagues.

“We are excited to not only enter our seventh state, but with the inclusion of Cumberland Foot and Ankle, our network of esteemed providers can care for even more patients in need,” said David Thorpe, CEO of Upperline Health.

About Cumberland Foot and Ankle Centers of Kentucky

Cumberland Foot & Ankle Centers of Kentucky is continually recognized as one of the nation’s top foot and ankle practices since 2007 (Podiatric Management Magazine). They have thrived by providing compassionate care coupled with the most advanced, integrated medical care and the highest level of economic efficiency.

About Upperline Health

Upperline Health provides the highest quality integrated lower extremity care to patients in need through a skilled and compassionate team. Upperline Health is building out a network of the top physicians and practices across the country while partnering with health plans and community providers to deliver care in a consistent and high-quality manner.

