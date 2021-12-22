Jim Matera, MSRTT Promoted to Vice President Operations Radiation Oncology for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Port Jefferson Station, NY December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Port Jefferson, NY, December 21, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Matera, MSRTT, Director of Radiation Therapy West, to Vice President Operations Radiation Oncology.

“Jim’s proven leadership and seasoned experience will be critical in propelling the radiation oncology department to new successes,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO.

Matera will oversee the Radiation Oncology department's day-to-day operations, implement new strategies and processes to enhance productivity and efficiency, and supervise the development of new and existing radiation oncology facilities.

Matera will work closely with Chief of Radiation Oncology Talha Shaikh, MD, MBA. “As we continue to expand,” said Dr. Shaikh, “Jim will play a critical role in the continued growth and success of our department, helping us to provide the best cancer care for our patients.”

Matera has over 30 years of healthcare experience with previous positions at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NYU Winthrop Hospital. In 2002, Matera created the first tattooing medical device registered for radiation therapy procedures with the FDA. Since 2018, he has been an essential member of the Radiation Oncology team at NYCBS.

“I have been in the Radiation Oncology field since 1988 and have seen such tremendous growth in technology as well as improved patient outcomes and expectations,” Matera said. “NYCBS by far has been my most fulfilling position, and I am truly honored by my new position.”

For more information, please visit nycancer.com.

