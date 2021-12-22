Alpha Serve Atlassian Cloud Apps Are Now Free for Small Teams

All Alpha Serve Atlassian cloud apps are now free for teams consisting of 1 to 10 users.

Mykolayiv, Ukraine December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, as an Atlassian Marketplace Partner, has joined Atlassian's initiative aimed to support small businesses and make it easier for Marketplace Partners to offer competitive pricing.

This means businesses with up to 10 users can benefit from Alpha Serve’s add-ons at a fixed rate of $0. There is no need to even enter payment information until the number of employees exceeds 10 users.

There are 11 Alpha Serve apps available free of charge for small teams. They include tools connecting Jira and business intelligence platforms such as Power BI Connector for Jira, Tableau Connector for Jira, and BigQuery Connector for Jira, and a number of other integrations that allow adding communication, graphic and coding capabilities to leading project development platforms: Smart Git Integration for Jira, Canva for Jira, Canva for Confluence, Microsoft Forms for Confluence, Azure Communication Services for Jira, Amazon Chime for Jira, and Checklist.

The offer is part of Atlassian's efforts to ensure equal access to products for companies of different sizes. Earlier this year, an Australian software company introduced several changes in this field. The maximum user tier for apps was increased to 20,000 to accommodate bigger companies, the minimum price for paid apps was decreased from $0.05 per user per month to just $0.01, and the pricing tab for cloud app listings was updated to let users calculate the total monthly or annual cost for cloud apps.

“We at Alpha Serve decided to support the initiative as it is important for us that companies of all sizes use our products. We believe that changes initiated by Atlassian are necessary as small teams sometimes find it difficult to fully use the capabilities of the solutions developed both by Atlassian and its partners due to their price. This offer is a great opportunity for small teams to take full advantage of the additional capabilities that Atlassian add-ons provide,” the representative of Alpha Serve says.

About Alpha Serve

Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software developer, a reliable Atlassian vendor, and its Silver Marketplace Partner. The company was established in 2003 and now boasts a portfolio of 25 top-rated apps on the leading B2B marketplaces. Alpha Serve specializes mainly in BI connectors and other software integrations for customers from all over the world that wish to improve their team’s effectiveness.

