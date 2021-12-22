Shoppes On Memorial Teams Up with Date Academy to Host Series of Youth Entrepreneur Pop-Up Shops and Workshop Sessions for Local Young Innovative Leaders

Stone Mountain based mall host a youth pop up shop to highlight local kidpreneurs and offer them workshop classes to teach them the tools of the industry.

Atlanta, GA December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shoppes on Memorial announces their Youth Entrepreneur Pop Up Shop and Workshop in partnership with Date Academy set for this holiday season. From December 18, 2021 until January 2, 2022, Shoppes on Memorial is welcoming shoppers to support the pop up shop where kidpreneurs from all over Atlanta will be selling their creative products and services for a limited time. You will also be able to enjoy shopping, music courtesy of kid disc jockey, King Jaxon, and more as youth inventors and creators are highlighted for their amazing talents this holiday season.

The pop up shop and workshop is also an opportunity to give back to your local charity this holiday season as Kid Sew Genius (local non-profit organization) will be accepting warm clothing for families in need during the holidays.

The pop up shop will highlight over 20 talented young entrepreneurs and will welcome them to a workshop hosted by the Shoppes where they can learn more practical leadership skills, taxes how-to’s, and business development skills. For more information on the Youth Entrepreneur Pop Up Shop and Workshop, please visit www.shoppesonmemorial.com.

