Anthony Peterson Promoted to Vice President of Business Development for New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Port Jefferson Station, NY December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation's leading oncology practices, is excited to announce the promotion of Anthony Peterson, Regional Director, to Vice President of Business Development. Peterson will develop, manage and direct the execution of business development with a primary focus on identifying and driving strategic partnerships and key business opportunities.

He will work closely under the direction of OneOncology’s Chief Development Officer Jimmy Harper and Vice President of Development Henry Varnell to cultivate and strengthen relationships and growth at a national level.

"Anthony's appointment supports our efforts to create an organization that delivers value to our partners, patients, and the community," said

Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. "His ability to embrace change and think innovatively will help drive the organization towards improved outcomes, helping make a difference for healthcare providers and patients alike. I'm confident he will drive the next stage of business growth for NYCBS."

Peterson has been with NYCBS for over four years and has held many different positions. From front desk receptionist, supervisor, unit coordinator, executive assistant, to regional director, Anthony is well versed in patient care and operational needs. Anthony loves to embrace new opportunities and challenges.

"I'm excited and grateful to assume the role of Vice President of Business Development," said Peterson. "Being promoted within the Company is a true testament to NYCBS' proven approach to diversity and leadership talent development, succession, and deployment. I look forward to aligning our business development efforts with our strategic direction and execution."

