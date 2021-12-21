Riviana Foods Donates Over 130,000 Servings of Carolina® Rice to Families in Need in New York City

New York, NY December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Riviana Foods Inc. announced today it has donated over 130,000 servings of Carolina® Rice to benefit families in New York City who have been enduring financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Carolina Holiday Donation” initiative recognizes communities that were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with local churches, the donation efforts focus on people living in zip codes that have a higher poverty index according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Recipe and holiday cards were also created and presented to wish recipients well during the holidays.

“We know the holidays are a time for families to get together and want to ensure they have nutritious food on their table to share with their loved ones,” said Sandra Kim, Senior Vice President, Marketing. “We are donating over 13,200 pounds of Carolina Rice to communities in which we live and work.

About Carolina® Rice

Carolina is the rice brand the Northeast can call family. Riviana Foods has built trust in homes for almost 100 years with quality products being the heart and soul of favorite rice dishes that families enjoy and share. With Carolina Rice quality and variety you can explore rice dishes knowing that you will always make a great dish! From traditional family favorites to new recipes with big flavor, trust Carolina Rice to help you create a delicious experience. CAROLINA® RICE. EXPLORE WITH CONFIDENCE.

About Riviana Foods Inc.:

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America’s largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products through its family of well-known brands including Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House® and Tilda®. Riviana also processes, markets and distributes fresh pasta through the brand Olivieri®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company and the world leader in the rice sector.

Contact Information:

Riviana Foods

Corporate Relations

713.592.3251

Contact via Email

www.carolinarice.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/851746

Press Release Distributed by PR.com