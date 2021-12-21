Riviana Foods Donates Over 70,000 Servings of Mahatma® Rice to Families in Need in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Riviana Foods Inc. announced today it has donated over 70,000 servings of Mahatma® Jasmine Rice with Quinoa to benefit families in Houston, Texas who have been enduring financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Mahatma Rice Holiday Donation” initiative recognizes communities that were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with local churches, the donation efforts focus on people living in zip codes that have a higher poverty index according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Recipe and holiday cards were also created and presented to wish recipients well during the holidays.

“We know the holidays are a time for families to get together and want to ensure they have nutritious and delicious food on their table to share with their loved ones,” said Sandra Kim, Senior Vice President, Marketing. “We are donating over 7,000 pounds of Mahatma® Rice to communities in which we live and work.”

About Mahatma® Rice:

At Riviana Foods, we know good rice. From aroma and texture to delicious flavor, our Mahatma Rice has it all. We have been trusted by American families for over 100 years providing consistent quality and flavor in every bag of Mahatma Rice which has made it America’s Favorite Rice.

Our Mahatma products come in a wide variety of sizes which are easy to prepare, inspiring you to blend ingredients, cultures, and traditions to create diverse dishes with boundless flavor that make Mahatma Rice a recipe for success.

About Riviana Foods Inc.:

Riviana Foods Inc. is North America’s largest processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice products through its family of well-known brands including Minute®, Mahatma®, Success®, Carolina®, Comet®, Adolphus®, Blue Ribbon®, RiceSelect®, Gourmet House® and Tilda®. Riviana also processes, markets and distributes fresh pasta through the brand Olivieri®.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Riviana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebro Foods, S.A., a leading Spanish food company and the world leader in the rice sector.

Contact Information:

Riviana Foods

Corporate Relations

713.592.3251

Contact via Email

www.carolinarice.com

