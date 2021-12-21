Century Media/Sony recording artists Witherfall announce full-time drummer auditions to be held Jan. 26 and 27. Video submissions for possible candidates now being accepted.

Los Angeles, CA December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Los Angeles-based dark melodic metal outfit Witherfall are hosting auditions to join guitarist/songwriter Jake Dreyer, vocalist/songwriter Joseph Michael, bassist Anthony Crawford, and keyboardist Alex Nasla on a full-time basis. Ideal candidates will be available full-time, own their gear, be available for practice in Los Angeles, hold (or be ready to apply for) a valid U.S. passport, be available for tours in North America, Europe and beyond, but most importantly be passionate about their work.

Witherfall is dark melodic metal. Their influences range from King Diamond, Iron Maiden, Boston, Judas Priest to Kansas, Dream Theater, Type O Negative, and Queen. Therefore, they’re seeking an able-bodied musician that is informed by or holds in high regard talent like Mike Portnoy (Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater), Martin López (Soen, ex-Opeth), Vinnie Paul (Pantera), and Gene Hoglan (Testament). This is by no means a list of but rather the type of talent they’re seeking.

“We want to thank Marco Minnemann for participating in and playing on our newest album Curse of Autumn (Century Media),” says Joseph Michael. “Unfortunately, due to Marco’s intense schedule, he’s unable to commit fully to Witherfall. Our new material is shaping up to be some of the best stuff we’ve written to date. We are looking for a new drummer to join us as we embark on the next chapter of Witherfall. We already have confirmed appearances at Hyperspace III Fest and ProgPower USA XXI.”

Interested parties will film (ideally with multiple camera angles) themselves playing to one of (or multiple) the following Witherfall songs: “Tempest,” (Curse of Autumn) “Shadows,” (A Prelude to Sorrow) or “Nobody Sleeps Here...” (Nocturnes and Requiems).

Submissions must be made through our official website, Witherfall.com. Use the Contact page: https://www.witherfall.com/contact

Witherfall will pick the best candidate for a live audition / hang session in Los Angeles on January 26 and 27, 2022.

Witherfall Curse of Autumn global chart positions:

Billboard Top New Artist Albums #7

Billboard Current Rock Albums #31

Official German Album Charts #20

Swiss Albums Top 100 #73

Witherfall discography:

Nocturnes and Requiems (2017)

A Prelude to Sorrow (2018)

Vintage (2019)

Curse of Autumn (2021)

Witherfall links:

https://www.witherfall.com

https://www.facebook.com/witherfall

https://www.instagram.com/witherfallofficial

Photo by Stephanie Cabral

