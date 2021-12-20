Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Tender Offer for Shares of Carbon Conscious Investments Limited

Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for Shares in Carbon Conscious Investments Limited.

Minnetonka, MN December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for Shares in Carbon Conscious Investments Limited. The Purchasers are extending this offer to give investors more time to evaluate the Offer. As of the date hereof, no Shares have been tendered by Shareholders.

Investors should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by visiting the Purchaser's website at https://alternativeliquidity.net/pending-tender-offers/.

Alternative Liquidity Index LP

C/O Alternative Liquidity Capital

11500 Wayzata Blvd. #1050

Minnetonka, MN 55305

(888)884-8796

info@alternativeliquidity.net

