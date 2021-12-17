Hong Kong label B2 Music has released the 5th volume of its popular "Electric Asia" Dance Music compilations with Billboard magazine. The 15-track album includes new music from US star 4B (remixed by China's Lizzy Wang), Canadian festival favorites Zeds Dead (remixed by Freeza) and Taiwan's RayRay. Past editions have included tracks by Steve Aoki, KSHMR and Bollywood superstar Sonu Nigam.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hong Kong-based B2 Music, a division of B2 Holdings Ltd., has announced the upcoming release of Billboard Presents: Electric Asia Vol. 5 on December 17, 2021.

With the fifth installment of their popular "Best of Asian Dance music" series with Billboard, B2 Music has once again tapped a wide variety of pan-Asian talent. Known for a mix of superstars (previous editions have included remixes from Steve Aoki, KSHMR and Ferry Corsten) and emerging names, the Electric Asia series stays true to its roots, with 15 tracks covering 10 Asian countries and multiple Electronic genres, including House, EDM, Techno, Bass, Hardstyle, Drum n Bass and Downtempo.

Highlights of the album include a sublimely dark remix of international festival favorites Zeds Dead’s "Alive" by Chinese Downtempo Bass King Freeza, plus China’s #1 female DJ Lizzy Wang’s pulsating Trance remix of US superstar 4B’s "There 4 You." Also, Taiwan’s top Bass export RayRay collabs with fellow Barong Family DJ Sihk for the hard as nails anthem "Where are My Friends," and Korea’s House/Techno rising star Closet Yi drops in with her "Pike’s Pique (Hill Climbing)."

Elsewhere on the album South Asia is nicely represented with tracks from San Francisco-based Indian producers Baalti and their track "Aame," as well as Shillong groove merchant Finding Mero and his track "Bubble." Also, Krunk Kulture’s Sohail Arora delivers a blinding Drum n Bass track, "444" under the moniker Easy Rizer.

Hong Kong is represented by transplanted Singaporean MJ KUOK’s Melodic House treat "Aurora," and Zight delivers uplifting EDM with "Everybody Keep Running," while "Life" by Passerby is a cinematic ode to the neon city.

Sean Dinsmore, Managing Director of B2 Music stated, “We are excited to announce the release of ‘Billboard Electric Asia Vol. 5’ as it truly represents a cross-section of what’s happening across the region in 2021. As usual, we are happy to work with Billboard in continuing to present Asia’s most exciting Electronic music to the world.”

The album will be available on December 17th worldwide on all major platforms through AWAL, and NetEase in China.

About B2 Holdings Ltd.

B2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label and entertainment advisory firm. B2 represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, B2 Music - B2’s record label focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience.

Contact Information:

B2 Holdings Ltd.

Sean Dinsmore

852-6388-0243

Contact via Email

www.b2talentasia.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/851395

Press Release Distributed by PR.com