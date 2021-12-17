Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force

Fairhope, AL December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The contract provides for the overall management of the project, provision of equipment and tooling, setup of the facility, training and ongoing support of the T56 engine that is installed on the C-130 cargo aircraft.

Work will be performed in Fairhope, Alabama and Clark Air Force Base, Pampanga, Philippines and is expected to be completed by 2026.

This award is the result of an international agreement and is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

“Segers is excited to support the Philippine Air Force on this expansion of its capabilities and look forward in working with all our partners to provide a turnkey solution through our Engineering team,” said Christo Kok, CEO.

